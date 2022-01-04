Prince Andrew to urge dismissal of accuser's lawsuit in New York court showdown

Britain's Prince Andrew will on Tuesday urge a New York judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was underage and also being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is expected to assess a November 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre, which the 61-year-old prince's lawyers have said shields him from claims by the 38-year-old Ms Giuffre.

Prince Andrew has denied Ms Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex when she was 17 at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and abused her at two other Epstein properties. The prince has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

The 2009 agreement included a general release that would “forever discharge” various people who “could have been included as a potential defendant” in a civil lawsuit that Ms Giuffre had filed against Epstein in Florida, where the financier also had a home.

It did not name any person by name. Epstein was to pay Ms Giuffre $500,000 without admitting liability under the settlement agreement, which was made public on Monday.

Mr Kaplan is unlikely to rule immediately during Tuesday's oral arguments, which will be held remotely.

Prince Andrew has also accused Ms Giuffre of seeking another “payday” in her campaign against Epstein and former associates like Maxwell, from whom she sought $50 million in a since-settled 2015 defamation lawsuit.

He is represented by Andrew Brettler, a Los Angeles lawyer, while Ms Giuffre is represented by David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner.

Mr Boies on Monday said Prince Andrew was not a “potential defendant” covered by Ms Giuffre's settlement because the prince could not have been sued in Florida and the case there did not concern him.

Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein have cost him many royal duties and damaged his reputation, including after critics said that in a 2019 BBC interview, he failed to appear sympathetic to Epstein's abuse victims.

Mr Kaplan has said Ms Giuffre's case against Prince Andrew could go to trial between September and December if no settlement is reached.

Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was convicted on December 29 of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Ms Giuffre's accusations were not part of that case, and she did not give evidence.