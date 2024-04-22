Lost in the flood: How Dubai drivers can replace their number plate

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has reminded motorists how to replace lost or damaged number plates after many were washed away or damaged in the bad weather last week.

The UAE experienced its largest single day of rainfall in 75 years last Tuesday, with the extreme weather leading to widespread flooding, travel disruption and extensive damage to property.

With Dubai badly hit, motorists across the emirate have seen their vehicles damaged by the water – with lost number plates a particular problem.

The RTA has a system in place for drivers to get their plates replaced.

Drivers can visit the authority’s website and apply for the lost vehicle plate number. The website states UAE residents and citizens need an original Emirates ID and a report from the police if the plates were lost.

Did you lose your plate number?

You can apply for lost vehicle plate number through RTA website then visit one of the following centers to receive the plate number:

- Shamil Al Qusais

- ⁠AG Cars Al Mamzar

- ⁠Al Mumayaz Aswaq Mizher

- ⁠Tajdeed

- ⁠Tamam centre

- ⁠Al… — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 20, 2024

After applying, motorists can visit any of the following centres to receive their plate number:

AG Cars Al Mamzar

Al Mumayaz Aswaq Mizher

Al Mumayaz Barsha Mall

Shamil Al Qusais

Tajdeed

Tamam centre

Al Mutakamela Al Awir

Al Mutakamela Al Quoz

Wasel Al Jaddaf

The cost for a replacement plate varies as follows:

Short plate: Dh35

Long plate: Dh50

Short classical plate: Dh150

Long classical plate: Dh150

Dubai branded plate: Dh200

Luxury plate: Dh500

Motorcycle short plate: Dh25

Vehicle registration card: Dh50

Expo branded plate: Dh100

Dubai branded plate: Dh200

There is also a Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee.

While the service has been in place for some time, the RTA issued a tweet to motorists in the emirate to make sure the correct procedure was followed.

More rain is expected to fall in the coming days but nothing compared to the scenes of last week.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts a chance of rainfall on Tuesday, with a fall in temperatures over some coastal areas.

A chance of light rain is forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

However, not much rain is expected in Dubai, according to weather forecast app Windy.