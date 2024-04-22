Lost in the flood: How Dubai drivers can replace their number plate

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has reminded motorists how to replace lost or damaged number plates after many were washed away or damaged in the bad weather last week.
The UAE experienced its largest single day of rainfall in 75 years last Tuesday, with the extreme weather leading to widespread flooding, travel disruption and extensive damage to property.
With Dubai badly hit, motorists across the emirate have seen their vehicles damaged by the water – with lost number plates a particular problem.
The RTA has a system in place for drivers to get their plates replaced.
Drivers can visit the authority’s website and apply for the lost vehicle plate number. The website states UAE residents and citizens need an original Emirates ID and a report from the police if the plates were lost.
After applying, motorists can visit any of the following centres to receive their plate number:
- AG Cars Al Mamzar
- Al Mumayaz Aswaq Mizher
- Al Mumayaz Barsha Mall
- Shamil Al Qusais
- Tajdeed
- Tamam centre
- Al Mutakamela Al Awir
- Al Mutakamela Al Quoz
- Wasel Al Jaddaf
The cost for a replacement plate varies as follows:
- Short plate: Dh35
- Long plate: Dh50
- Short classical plate: Dh150
- Long classical plate: Dh150
- Dubai branded plate: Dh200
- Luxury plate: Dh500
- Motorcycle short plate: Dh25
- Vehicle registration card: Dh50
- Expo branded plate: Dh100
There is also a Dh20 knowledge and innovation fee.
While the service has been in place for some time, the RTA issued a tweet to motorists in the emirate to make sure the correct procedure was followed.
More rain is expected to fall in the coming days but nothing compared to the scenes of last week.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts a chance of rainfall on Tuesday, with a fall in temperatures over some coastal areas.
A chance of light rain is forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
However, not much rain is expected in Dubai, according to weather forecast app Windy.