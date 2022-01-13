Prince Andrew stripped of military titles by the Queen

Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and patronages by Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The announcement comes a day after his lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit which was brought by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking ring.

No longer able to use to address His Royal Highness, Prince Andrew will continue to refrain from any official duties. The palace said in a statement: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The announcement comes after more than 150 veterans joined forces to express their outrage, writing to the Queen to demand Andrew's removal from the honorary military positions.

Accusing Prince Andrew of bringing the services he is associated with into disrepute, the 152 former members of the Royal Navy, RAF and Army said: “were this any other senior military officer it is inconceivable that he would still be in post”.

The Queen is head of the armed forces, and honorary military appointments are in her gift.

The palace said previously that the duke’s military appointments had been held in suspense after he stepped down from public duties in 2019.

But until now he retained the roles, which left the eight British regiments, including the Grenadier Guards of which he was Colonel, for more than two years.

Virginia Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew in the US courts for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

The Falklands war veteran has strenuously denied the allegations.

The duke was Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the oldest and most emblematic regiments in the British Army.

His other British honorary military titles were: Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps; Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm; Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers; Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own); and Royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.