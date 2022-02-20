Britains' Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing mild symptoms, palace says

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a reception at Sandringham House to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee of her reign, on February 5, 2022. AFP
Feb 20, 2022

Britain's Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said.

The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, a palace statement said. 

She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines, it said.

The queen had been isolating after her eldest son, Prince Charles, was diagnosed with Covid-19 on February 10, just days after he had a meeting with her.

She resumed her public duties on Tuesday, when she received the credentials of the ambassadors of Spain and Estonia via video link from Buckingham Palace.

Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive a few days after her husband.

Prince Charles, 73, had previously contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but was reported to have suffered only mild symptoms.

Updated: February 20th 2022, 12:25 PM
