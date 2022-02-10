Prince Charles forced to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19

The Prince of Wales also fell ill with the virus in 2020

Clarence House said Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. Reuters.
Neil Murphy
Feb 10, 2022

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, Clarence House announced.

It is the second time he has contracted coronavirus, after he fell ill with the virus in 2020.

A message on the prince’s official Twitter page read: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

The development comes just days after the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles one day becomes king.

On Wednesday evening, Prince Charles met scores of people and was accompanied by Camilla at a reception in the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust.

Prince Charles founded the British Asian Trust in 2007 to tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Sajid Javid also attended the event.

Updated: February 10th 2022, 12:48 PM
