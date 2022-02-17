British monarchy in crisis as backlash overshadows platinum jubilee year

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her platinum jubilee this year but a public backlash over a spate of embarrassing scandals threatens to overshadow festivities.

Earlier this month, the 95-year-old monarch began marking 70 years on the throne, a historic milestone never before reached by a British head of state. Celebrations will continue throughout the year and will culminate in a four-day UK bank holiday from June 2 to 5.

However, sex abuse claims against Prince Andrew and now a police investigation against Prince Charles over cash for royal honours allegations have resulted in the public attitude towards the royals hardening.

The most recent police probe was triggered after Prince Charles and former close confidant Michael Fawcett were reported by anti-monarchy group Republic following newspaper articles alleging a donor to The Prince’s Foundation was offered help securing a knighthood.

Mr Fawcett, who has since resigned as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation in the wake of the alleged scandal, had been accused of promising to help a Saudi billionaire donor achieve British citizenship and the honour.

Charles, who is first in line to the throne, says he is “happy” to help the investigation. Clarence House said the prince had “no knowledge” of the offences.

Earlier this week it was revealed Prince Andrew had settled a legal case brought against him by accuser Virginia Giuffre, who says she was sexually abused by Andrew after she was trafficked to London by notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

While details of the settlement have not been made public, it was reported the Duke of York paid £12 million ($16m) to stop the civil case going to court, a move which could have dented the monarchy's reputation even further.

Prince Andrew made headline news again on Tuesday EPA.

Newspapers in the UK have been critical of the Queen's part in the settlement and politicians have demanded answers over how it will be funded.

The monarch already privately funded her son's legal fight to the tune of millions of pounds and it is now hoped that the settlement will allow her son – and the entire royal family – to close the chapter.

It was also reported that as part of the deal Ms Guiffre is not allowed to speak publicly until the jubilee celebrations are over.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central and has called on Andrew to give up his title to show “respect” for people living in the city, suggested in the wake of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal and the duke’s civil sex case the royal family does not have a “right to reign”.

Ms Maskell was asked on Channel 4 News on Wednesday if recent developments opened up a wider debate about the future of the monarchy and replied: “I think it absolutely does. That’s why we have got to look at the situation of power and privilege in our society and the role that it can play.

“And when we’ve seen that it can be used for exploitation, you know, whether it is the questions over charitable funds or whether it’s the question over personal conduct, then of course there has got to be (questions).

“Nobody has a right to reign and I think we’ve got to seriously ask those questions now.”

Despite the continuing negative headlines, the Queen remains widely admired across the country.

Polling shows the 95-year-old monarch is followed in the popularity stakes by her grandson and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – a couple who will one day reign as king and queen consort.

It is the first time Kate Middleton has jumped above Prince William to be the second most popular royal, polling organisation Ipsos said.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, have both tumbled in popularity since last year.