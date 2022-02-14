Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for Covid-19

The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19, Clarence House has announced.

Camilla, 74, contracted the virus for the first time just days after the Prince of Wales caught Covid for the second time.

The future Queen Consort is triple vaccinated, sources said.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating,” a spokesman for Clarence House said. “We continue to follow government guidelines.”

Clarence House declined to confirm how Camilla was feeling or whether the prince and the duchess were isolating together on Valentine’s Day.

The duchess carried out a string of engagements last Thursday — the day Prince Charles tested positive.

Speaking on the same day during a visit to Thames Valley Partnership in Buckinghamshire, the royal described herself as “luckily” negative. She also said she has a rigorous testing regime, saying: “I’ve taken it so many times”.

Concern for Queen Elizabeth II’s health mounted after the monarch was in direct contact with her eldest son two days before he tested positive.

Buckingham Palace has continued to refuse to confirm whether the Queen had tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy. It said last week only that she was not displaying any symptoms.

The 95-year-old spent time with Prince Charles last Tuesday when he was carrying out an investiture on her behalf at her Windsor Castle home.

Last week the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off, marking 70 years of her service to Britain and the Commonwealth.