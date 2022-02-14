Love, and change, is all around as Saudis mark Valentine's Day

Among the changes in the kingdom over the past five years, since Vision 2030 was announced, is the choice and freedom to celebrate love on Valentine's Day.

“I remember like less than 10 years ago, everything red was frowned upon, be it attire or even red roses that were banned, or rather sold in secret at flower shops. In schools students were exchanging red roses in secret, it was funny, or we were asked to hide anything that symbolised Valentine's Day, which honestly added to our curiosity more than anything,” said Banan Hafeez, a Saudi fashion student in Jeddah. “Today you see chocolate shops to lingerie brands promoting 'red products' before Valentines day in malls.”

Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates on display at the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah. The National

Malls, hotels and local businesses across the kingdom are celebrating February 14 with special offers and products designed for Valentines. Local bakeries such as Munch, Alia's funky kitchen, Rimbo's and many others are creating special cakes and desserts. Floward, the express flower delivery service, has collaborated with Saudi brands to mark the occasion. Even Saudi spas and gyms are celebrating, including SheFit, a local female gym in Jeddah which has special rates for Valentine's Day.

“Prices of red roses are tripled on Valentine's Day, it's one of our most profitable days,” said Saad Karim, a local florist in Jeddah. “All other prices for coloured roses and flowers remain the same. People have already sent their orders that go out for delivery on February 14,” he said.

A Valentine’s Day cake created by Alia’s funky kitchen. Credit Alia’s funky kitchen

Located along the Red Sea coast with views of the Jeddah fountain, Park Hyatt hotel in Jeddah is offering a “Romance Package” that offers a honeymoon set-up; dinner for two, a couple's massage and a gift for your loved one. The offer is valid till February 19 for those wishing to celebrate, said a Park Hyatt official.

“I am gifting my wife a gold necklace with red roses and chocolates of course, that's standard,” said Abdul Wahab, a Saudi shopper. “I don't need an occasion to celebrate the mother of my children. This is just another occasion to do so,” he added.

“My friends and I are planning to watch Marry Me on Valentine's Day. You know a feel-good romantic movie is always a good fit to enjoy ourselves. Since our teen years we have given our friends red roses, just a symbol of love and appreciation for each other,” said Mona Sindi a postgraduate student in Riyadh.

Quote Since our teen years we have given our friends red roses, just a symbol of love and appreciation for each other Mona Sindi, postgraduate student in Riyadh

“I'm getting a perfume for my husband, who's taking me out to dinner for Valentine's Day. But I also got myself a gift, you know love yourself first,” says Reham Ihsan, a Syrian citizen living in the kingdom.

Places by Us, a local lifestyle brand founded by Hala Khallaf and Shatha Batterjee, is selling a “love dose box” - comprising a heart-shaped cake, heart candle, bouquet, “love”-inscribed stationery and tote bag in Jeddah.

Shatha Batterjee, left, and Hala Khallaf, pose with Valentine's Day gift boxes created by their Saudi lifestyle brand Places by Us.

“This box was created to inspire and spread love all around. Filled with seven unique locally-made pieces, some are even handmade by us! All pieces aim to be your reminder that love is a divine feeling that makes our life much more beautiful and meaningful. It also comes with a love letter written by us that talks about love and encourages keeping your heart open for it. Our target was to make it suitable for anyone including yourself. Because love is that, for everyone,” Ms Batterjee said.

“As we are approaching Valentine's Day, we are excited that the box is moving quite quickly. People are buying it for their partners, best friends, and sisters. Our favourite part was the notes people left to be included in the box, it is indeed heart-warming. We are showcasing the box at different venues to increase more awareness. And our wish is to lead with love and inspire others to do so".