Culture Bites: The significance of Macklemore’s Palestine solidarity track

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei, Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal talk about global artists showing solidarity with Palestinians through music, with a focus on American rapper Macklemore, who released his new track Hind’s Hall this week.

The song, inspired by student protests happening around the world, pays tribute to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza earlier this year.

The hosts then discuss the Met Gala, one of the world's most glamorous events, commenting on this year’s dress code and the fashion choices of popular figures like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Tyla.

The conversation then turns to Netflix’s new Bollywood drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar by Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with hosts discussing what makes the series special, in terms of its location, storyline, costumes and filmmaking.

Listen to the full conversation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, and watch the full episode on YouTube.