Accession Day gun salutes sound official start of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee

Gun salutes rang out across London on Monday afternoon as celebrations honoured Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking platinum reign.

Londoners, tourists and avid royal fans crowded around the waterfront next to Tower Bridge to watch a 62-gun salute fired over the River Thames.

Some life-long supports of the monarchy told The National that attending the gathering was particularly special for them because one of their earliest memories is watching Her Majesty ascended the throne on a live television broadcast.

The gun salute is a military honour fired to mark special occasions, including birthdays and anniversaries.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, named by the Queen's father King George VI, 75 years ago, fired a 41-gun salute from London's Green Park. The blasts rung out across the park which stretches to Buckingham Palace. Earlier, the Band of Grenadier Guards had given a musical performance.

Brothers Ahmad and Mahmoud Sherif were among the younger spectators who watched the gun salute at the Tower of London to mark Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee. Photo: The National

Brothers Ahmad and Mahmoud Sherif travelled from their home in Acton, west London, to the Tower of London with their sister and mother.

The family, who are originally from Syria, moved to the UK five years ago and were delighted to witness the historic occasion at one of the capital’s iconic landmarks.

Ahmad, 11, described how the loud bangs from the gun salute reminded him of war, but said overall he found the firing of the cannons “interesting and fun”.

“I have never seen that action before, only on the TV. It was kind of exciting but also scary - I thought it was from a war,” he told The National.

“I sometimes see the Queen on TV and we learn about her in school and also about ancient things. A lot of my friends have been to the Tower of London and now I am here.”

His younger brother Mahmoud, nine, beamed as he described his initial reaction to witnessing the military honour.

“When I heard it I thought there was a fire and I was nervous but then I was told they are shooting cannons,” he said. “I think it was interesting.”

Brothers Mahmoud and Ahmad Sherif pose in front of the Tower of London after watching the gun salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee. Photo: The National

Lt Col James Shaw, who as Brigade Major of the prestigious Household Division oversees the Army's big ceremonial events, said Monday's military salutes were just the beginning of the UK's platinum jubilee celebrations.

"For me this is the launch of the platinum jubilee, this is where it all starts for all of us and as a country," he said.

"This is no doubt a career highlight for me, I'm honoured to be involved. On June 2 we've got the queen's birthday parade, with 1,400 troops involved in that, and on June 5 there's the pageant and the armed forces will also be involved.”

Royal and national salutes feature 21 rounds, but increase to 41 rounds when fired from a royal park or residence. The Tower of London salute is 62-guns.

The guns fire at 10-second intervals.

Members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery fire a salute in Green Park. PA

The 4th Infantry Brigade and HQ North East (4 Brigade) also fired a 21-gun salute at York Museum Gardens.

The queen became the first British monarch to rule for 70 years on Sunday.

On Saturday, she let it be known it was her “sincere wish” that her eldest son’s second wife be known as Queen Consort on his accession to the throne.

Camilla, 74, who currently has the title of Duchess of Cornwall, has become a popular member of the royal family and regularly appears at official duties, alongside her husband Prince Charles and the queen.

During her seven decades on the throne, the queen has overseen a wealth of social, economic and political change, including the end of the British Empire.

She became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was on an international tour in Kenya.

The news was broken to her by her husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99 after more than 70 years by her side.

The queen said on Saturday that she wished to renew the pledge she had made in 1947, when she turned 21, that her life would be one of devotion to the country.

