UK Home Secretary Priti Patel scrambles to replace Met Police chief ‘as soon as possible’

The resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has sparked a scramble to find a suitable replacement amid worsening relations between the mayor of London and the Home Office.

Sadiq Khan failed to inform Home Secretary Priti Patel of his intention to request a meeting with Dame Cressida.

Ms Patel was reported to be unimpressed by this and thought it was “rude and unprofessional”.

The home secretary now faces the task of searching for a new commissioner.

Dame Cressida announced on Thursday evening that she would be leaving her role as London police chief, saying she had “no choice” after Mr Khan made clear he had no confidence in her ability to lead the force.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick on Horse Guards Road in London. Ms Patel is responsible for finding a replacement for Dame Cressida. Getty Images

Last week the police watchdog found evidence of “disgraceful” misogyny, discrimination and sexual harassment among Met officers.

Dame Cressida’s announcement came as the Met prepared to make contact with about 50 people in Downing Street as part of the investigation into parties during lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to be among those who will received a questionnaire by email and will have a week to reply.

Government minister Robert Courts said it was only right that Ms Patel had authority to pick the new head of Scotland Yard because the role goes “beyond just London”.

During an interview with Sky News, the aviation minister was asked why Ms Patel did not leave the appointment of a Met police commissioner to the London mayor.

“There is a quite well-established procedure here where, because it is such an important role – the Met has roles beyond just London, they also have roles that touch national security as well – so it is right that the Home Office also has its level of involvement,” Mr Courts said.

“So the home secretary clearly has some key interests here for the whole of the UK.”

Mr Courts said it was important to fill the commissioner role “as soon as possible”.

It has been agreed that Dame Cressida will continue to serve for a short period to enable an orderly handover.

It is not clear how long this period will be. It is understood that further detail will be communicated in due course.

Mr Courts said it was regrettable that the relationship between Dame Cressida and Mr Khan had “broken down”.

“I think it is a little bit of a shame things have happened the way they have. It appears clearly that the relationship was broken down between the mayor and of course Dame Cressida,” he said.

“That is a shame, but I think what we’ve got to do now is focus on the future and to start to address all of the issues that will cause the people of London concern.”

Asked to expand on why it was a “bit of a shame” that the relationship became unworkable, Mr Courts replied: “Clearly it is a key relationship, isn’t it, between the mayor and his chief police officer?

“It would have been better if that had been handled in a way that meant the relationship hadn’t broken down, but it clearly has – both parties have said that – so I’m just acknowledging the fact that that relationship has broken down, which is regrettable, but as I say, we are where we are, and we need to look to the future.”

Dal Babu, former Met Police chief superintendent, welcomed the news that Dame Cressida had been forced out of her job, saying she “had five years to put the house in order and I’m afraid she has failed”.

Mr Babu said Dame Cressida, who is the first woman to lead the force, had “failed to acknowledge the shortcomings” of the Met, and he said that trust in London police has “hit the floor”.

“It’s gone down and down and down. We need somebody new who’s able to do this in a more effective way,” he said.