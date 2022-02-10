Dame Cressida Dick resigns as Metropolitan Police Commissioner

Dame Cressida Dick has resigned as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, after saying London Mayor Sadiq Khan “no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue”.

It has been agreed that Ms Dick will continue to serve for a short period to enable an orderly handover.

Last week Mr Khan said he was “not satisfied” with her response to calls for change after scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens, and racist, misogynist and homophobic messages by officers at Charing Cross Police Station.

“Last week, I made clear to the Metropolitan Police commissioner the scale of the change I believe is urgently required to rebuild the trust and confidence of Londoners in the Met, and to root out the racism, sexism, homophobia, bullying, discrimination and misogyny that still exists," he said.

“I am not satisfied with the commissioner’s response. On being informed of this, Dame Cressida Dick has said she will be standing aside.

"It’s clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police.

“I will now work closely with the Home Secretary on the appointment of a new commissioner so that we can move quickly to restore trust in the capital’s police service while keeping London safe."

Ms Dick said: “It is with huge sadness that following contact with the mayor of London today, it is clear that the mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue.

“He has left me no choice but to step aside as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Hours earlier, she told the BBC: “I have absolutely no intention of going and I believe that I am and have been, actually for the last five years, leading a real transformation in the Met."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of her resignation on Twitter: "Dame Cressida has served her country with great dedication and distinction over many decades. I thank her for her role protecting the public and making our streets safer."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I’d like to thank Dame Cressida for the nearly four decades of her life that she has devoted to serving the public, latterly as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police."

“She would be the first to say that she has held the role during challenging times, yet for nearly five years she has undertaken her duties with a steadfast dedication to protecting our capital city and its people, including during the unprecedented period of the pandemic.

“Leading the Met has also involved driving our national counter-terrorism capability at a time of multiple threats while, as the first woman to hold the post, she has exemplified the increasingly diverse nature of our police and demonstrated that all can aspire to hold leadership roles in policing in this country today.”

Mr Johnson must “publicly recuse” himself from the decision to appoint Ms Dick’s successor because he is being investigated by the force, Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said.

“Boris Johnson must have no role in choosing Cressida Dick’s successor to lead the Met," Mr Davey said.

"A man under criminal investigation by the Met should not be able to choose who’s in charge of it.

“I would like to thank Cressida Dick for her years of dedicated police service, but a change of leadership in the Met is long overdue.

“Met police officers who work incredibly hard and risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better.

"They urgently need new leadership that will change the culture and rebuild the public trust and confidence that officers need to do their jobs and keep us all safe.

“No one handpicked by Boris Johnson would have the credibility needed for this big and important task.

"There must be no interference from Number 10 in the appointment and Boris Johnson should publicly recuse himself from this decision.”

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said Ms Dick had been treated unfairly.

“We are deeply saddened by the resignation of our commissioner,” Mr Marsh said.

“She was much loved across the rank and file of the Metropolitan Police Service.

“We feel the way she has been treated is wholly unfair and we did believe that she was the person who could take us through this and bring us out the other side.”