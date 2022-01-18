London climate targets: car traffic must be reduced by at least 27 per cent in next decade

A new net-zero by 2030 report, commissioned by the mayor of London, outlines the action required to reduce air pollution, tackle the climate emergency and cut congestion in the capital to create a greener, healthier city fit for the future.

The report is a stark wake-up call for the government on the need to provide much greater support to help London reach net zero by 2030 and help the UK reach its national target, announced before Cop26.

Between 2000 and 2018, London achieved a 57 per cent reduction in workplace greenhouse gas emissions and a 40 per cent reduction in emissions from homes, but only a 7 per cent reduction in emissions from transport.

To reduce transport emissions by anywhere close to the amount required to clean up London’s air, achieve net zero by 2030 and cut congestion, the capital will have to make a significant shift away from petrol and diesel vehicle use towards walking and cycling, greater public transport use and cleaner vehicles.

At the moment, only 2 per cent of vehicles on the roads in London are electric.

The mayor has already introduced and expanded the Ultra-Low Emission Zone and tightened Low-Emission Zone standards — which is expected to lead to a 5 per cent fall in CO2 emissions from cars and vans in the zone, and a 30 per cent cut in toxic nitrogen oxide emissions from road transport.

However, the new report shows how much more action is required.

Last year, the capital was affected by the climate emergency first-hand, with soaring temperatures and flash floods.

City Hall analysis has shown that if extreme temperatures and flooding worsen, a quarter of London’s rail stations, one in five schools, about half of London’s hospitals and hundreds of thousands of homes and workplaces will be at risk of future flooding.

The toxic air pollution caused by London traffic leads to about 4,000 premature deaths a year and children growing up with stunted lung capacity.

The action already committed by Sadiq Khan will reduce the number of air quality-related hospital admissions by one million by 2050, helping save the National Health Service and social care system £5 billion.

However, if no additional action is taken to reduce air pollution beyond the existing polices, about 550,000 Londoners will develop diseases attributable to air pollution over the next 30 years, with the cumulative cost to the NHS and the social care system estimated to be £10.4bn.

The mayor believes this is also a matter of social justice — with air pollution hitting the poorest communities the hardest.

Londoners on lower incomes are more likely to live in areas of the city that are more heavily affected by air pollution and are less likely to own a car.

About half of Londoners do not own a car, but they are disproportionally feeling the damaging consequences caused by polluting vehicles.

The report sets out that to achieve anywhere near a 27 per cent reduction in car vehicle kilometres, London will need a new kind of road user charging system by the end of the decade at the latest.

Such a system could abolish all existing road user charges — such as the Congestion Charge and ULEZ — and replace them with a simple and fair programme in which drivers pay per mile, with different rates depending on the type of vehicle, the level of congestion in the area and access to public transport.

Subject to consultation, it is likely there would be exemptions and discounts for those on low income and with disabilities, as well as consideration of support for charities and small businesses.

Given the urgency of the climate crisis and the damaging impact of toxic air pollution, the mayor says action must be taken now.

He is considering a number of policies that could be ready within the next few years to encourage Londoners and those who drive within London to shift from polluting cars to electric vehicles, public transport and sustainable active travel, such as walking and cycling.

Subject to consultation and feasibility, the chosen programme would be enacted by May 2024.

The mayor is determined to deliver a just transition to net zero in London by not only making sure those on lower incomes are always protected, but by ensuring the wider benefits of moving to a green economy, including jobs, lower fuel bills and better health outcomes, are felt by everyone, particularly the poorest and most disadvantaged in London.

“This new report must act as a stark wake-up call for the government on the need to provide much greater support to reduce carbon emissions in London. It’s clear the scale of the challenge means we can’t do everything alone,” said Mr Khan.

“But I’m not willing to stand by and wait when there’s more we can do in London that could make a big difference. We simply don’t have time to waste.

“The climate emergency means we only have a small window of opportunity left to reduce carbon emissions to help save the planet, and, despite the world-leading progress we have made over the last few years, there is still far too much toxic air pollution permanently damaging the lungs of young Londoners.

“We have too often seen measures to tackle air pollution and the climate emergency delayed around the world because it’s viewed as being too hard or politically inconvenient, but I’m not willing to put off action we have the ability to implement here in London. I’m determined that we continue to be doers, not delayers — not only to protect Londoners’ health right now, but for the sake of future generations to come.

“It’s clear the cost of inaction — to our economy, to livelihoods, to the environment and to the health of Londoners — would be far greater than the cost of transitioning to net zero and reducing toxic air pollution. That’s why I’m today beginning a conversation with Londoners, local government and businesses about the best way forward to create the green, sustainable city we all want to see.”