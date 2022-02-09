UK police to review decision on Boris Johnson lockdown event

Police are reviewing a decision to investigate a lockdown party allegation after a new photo emerged showing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a room with an open bottle of wine.

The photo shows Mr Johnson with three members of staff, one wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat, near a wine bottle and an open bag of crisps.

After the new evidence emerged, the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that its officers were reconsidering their previous assessment that the event on December 15, 2020, did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation.

The new photo was published as Mr Johnson completed a Cabinet reshuffle designed to be a reset on his leadership, sparked by the Sue Gray investigation into "partygate" allegations of events that breached lockdowns.

"[We] previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation,” the Metropolitan Police said.

"That assessment is now being reviewed."

The claims centre on events and gatherings in government buildings while the rest of the country was living under strict lockdown rules, unable to socialise or visit family in hospital.

Downing Street insisted the December 15 event was a "virtual quiz" and that police had decided not to investigate it alongside 12 other events after receiving evidence from the Gray inquiry.

The police review suggests the latest image to surface was not among more than 300 passed to officers by the Whitehall investigation.

Even before police said it was reviewing its decision, Mr Johnson was under pressure from some of his own MPs to resign.

A major Conservative Party donor, John Armitage, also called on the prime minister to resign, saying his premiership is “past the point of no return”.

Conservative MP Neil Hudson called for all the evidence to be published to stem the "drip, drip, drip" of alleged Covid breaches and "upsetting images".

"I'm incredibly disappointed and upset. Yet again I have to say that categorically I will not defend the indefensible," Mr Hudson said.

"I'm very clear that if rules have been broken, and indeed if the law has been broken, it doesn't matter how serious you are, there has to be serious consequences."

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's hostile former chief adviser, tweeted: "There's waaaaay better pics than that floating around", including some inside Mr Johnson's official Downing Street flat.

London was under Tier 2 restrictions at the time, which prohibited indoors social mixing between different households.

"Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier," official guidance said.