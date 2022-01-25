Police launch investigation into Downing Street parties

London’s police chief has announced a criminal investigation into allegations of parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police’s Commissioner, said it would “not normally be a proportionate use of officers’ time” to investigate claims of alleged lockdown-breaking parties.

However, she said in light of her own officers’ assessment of the situation and information passed to the force from the Cabinet Office, she felt an investigation was warranted.

This suggested senior civil servant Sue Gray, who is investigating the string of Downing Street gatherings, had found evidence of possible rule-breaking.

"As a result, firstly, of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations,” she told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said allegations of parties in Downing Street during lockdown are subject to a criminal investigation. Photo: PA

“My officers have assessed several other events that appear to have taken place at Downing Street and Whitehall. On the available information, these other events are assessed as not reaching the threshold for criminal investigation."

She said a formal investigation “does not mean that fixed penalty notices will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved”.

The force wrote to the Cabinet Office on Tuesday morning requesting staff to hand over “all relevant information gathered from its inquiry in relation to events on the dates in question to support the police investigations.”

The police chief said the Met would not be providing regular updates on its investigation, only at “significant points” in the probe.

Dame Cressida's announcement will plunge Prime Minister Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of Ms Gray's report later this week.

Last night ITV News reported that a birthday party was held in Downing Street to mark Mr Johnson turning 56 on June 19, 2020. Up to 30 people are said to have attended the indoor gathering during a time when indoor mixing of households was banned.

This prompted fresh calls, including from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, for him to step down.

The Commissioner said the public should understand that the Met would not normally investigate allegations of lockdown parties retrospectively.

She said the force needed to channel its resources towards tackling violent crime and terrorism instead of investigating “as well, of course, as doing our bit during the pandemic”.

Dame Cressida said a probe would be appropriate if the following three thresholds were met.

· If there was evidence that those involved in the gatherings knew or ought to have known that they were breaking rules

· Where not investigating would “significantly undermine the legitimacy of the law”

· Where there was “little ambiguity around the absence of any reasonable defence”

Downing Street sought to downplay the latest accusation of a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street, saying staff spent only 10 minutes wishing the prime minister a happy birthday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among those said to have attended the prime minister's 56th birthday celebrations, Sky News reported.

Martin Reynolds, the prime minister's principal private secretary and a former ambassador to Libya, is also believed to have been present.

“A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than 10 minutes,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

ITV News also reported that later that evening family friends were hosted upstairs to further celebrate the prime minister’s 56th birthday in his official residence.

“This is totally untrue," No 10 said. "In line with the rules at the time, the prime minister hosted a small number of family members outside that evening."

Caroline Pidgeon, a Liberal Democrat member of the Police and Crime Committee, asked Dame Cressida if photos and video footage of alleged parties would be analysed by officers.

“I don’t imagine any of the parties were silent discos,” Ms Pidgeon said. “We’ve seen pictures of people gathering in the garden over wine and cheese.

“As already mentioned police on site probably would have heard drinking and talking in the garden but also Downing Street and the area has so many CCTV cameras on 24 hours a day.

“Will those form part of your investigation that you’ve announced this morning?”

Dame Cressida said investigating officers “will of course be going where the evidence takes us“ and said she did not anticipate any difficulty in obtaining the evidence that it is both necessary, proportionate and appropriate for us to obtain in order to get to the right conclusions.”

She would not specify which parties are under investigation.