Emmanuel Macron says 'hypocritical' UK is responsible for Channel deaths

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the UK bears responsibility for the deaths of migrants trying to cross the English Channel because of its hypocritical asylum policies.

Mr Macron criticised the failure of the UK to offer legal immigration routes for those desperate to reach the UK, which he says would cut the number of perilous crossings and end makeshift encampments on the northern French coast.

“The responsibility for those who die at sea does not fall upon France but upon this British refusal,” he told La Voix du Nord.

“The British continue to have a system from the 1980s, which manages economic immigration through hypocrisy. There is no legal immigration route.”

The two countries fell out after a small boat capsized in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, leaving at least 27 people dead.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted France to take back more migrants whose claims were rejected but Mr Macron refused.

Mr Macron, who is due to launch his re-election bid, is pushing for an EU-wide agreement that would result in the UK taking more migrants. In return, France would take more failed asylum seekers back from the UK.

The deaths have failed to prevent people from attempting to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping lines.

Numbers were six times higher in January compared with the same period last year. The number of people who reached the UK in 2021 topped 28,000, making it a record year, with the numbers projected to more than double this year.

Three more people have died this year, according to migrant charities in the UK.