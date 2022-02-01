Migrant crossings by boat to UK up sharply in January

Six times as many migrants crossed the English Channel between northern Europe and the UK in January compared with the same month last year.

Home Office figures showed 1,341 people made the journey last month, up from 223 in January 2021. The number of migrants attempting the risky crossing hit a record high in 2021, despite the UK handing France tens of millions of pounds to improve anti-smuggling operations on its northern beaches.

The higher numbers have been attributed to tighter security around Channel ports and lorry stops, with migrants turning to smuggling gangs who use small boats and charge thousands of dollars for a seat.

The figures also showed the trend was continuing for smugglers to use larger boats and pack them with more people to maximise their profits.

At least 27 people died in November when a boat capsized, highlighting the perilous nature of crossing one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The UK government has proposed new laws to increase the penalties for smugglers and to develop offshore processing centres to try to deter people from making the journey.

More than 28,000 migrants crossed to the UK in small boats in 2021, three times the figure from the previous year.

The Times reported on Tuesday that government forecasts suggest that 65,000 people will attempt the crossing this year, but the figure could be as high as 90,000.