Young child among 271 migrants to cross Channel to UK in one day

A young child wearing a lifejacket and a beanie hat was among 271 migrants who crossed the Channel from France to the UK in near-freezing temperatures.

Ten dinghies arrived on the south-east coast of England on Thursday as calm conditions at sea set off a flurry of attempts to reach Britain.

Since the start of the year more than 450 people have made the dangerous journey through the busy shipping lanes.

Thursday’s figures, confirmed by Britain's Home Office, is more than the total for the full month of January last year.

The child, who appeared to be a boy dressed in a coat and jeans, was seen being helped on to land by Border Force officials in Dover, accompanied by an adult male.

The crossings come after a record-breaking year which saw 28,401 people survive the dangerous journey to land on British shores, while dozens others drowned en route. Last year’s figure was more than three times the total number of arrivals recorded in 2020.

Migrants arrive at the Port of Dover onboard a Border Force boat after being intercepted crossing the English Channel. Reuters

Amnesty said the latest influx of people showed the “desperation” experienced by many migrants who are willing to risk their lives to reach the UK.

The charity urged London and Paris to work together to provide more legal ways for people to claim asylum in the UK.

“People making these perilous sea crossings are doing so out of desperation, mainly because there are no safe and legal routes for them to seek asylum in this country, and many have family and other connections here,” said Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director.

“Ministers should stop shirking their responsibility toward refugees.

“For instance, it’s misleading, and indeed verging on cruel, for ministers and officials to talk about France being a ‘safe country’ when many people who are perfectly entitled to seek asylum in Britain are trapped in miserable and dangerous conditions in camps in northern France.

“The UK and the French governments should prioritise humane ways of fulfilling their shared duty to provide asylum.”

It was announced last week that Border Force officials could take industrial action over Home Secretary Priti Patel’s plans to turn back migrant boats in the Channel.

After the proposals last year, human rights campaigners voiced concern over how such tactics could affect vulnerable people in flimsy boats.

The Public and Commercial Services Union, whose members include around 80 per cent of the Border Force officials who would be tasked with implementing the pushbacks, and the charity Care4Calais have filed an application for judicial review on the policy.

Ms Patel is under pressure from members of the Conservative Party to stamp out illegal immigration, as some say the approach is “too soft”.

A poll carried out in November showed 77 per cent of party members wanted to see more stringent measures brought in to curb the practice.

Despite Ms Patel vowing make crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020, about 36,000 people have succeeded in reaching the UK in the last two years.