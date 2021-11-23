French police arrest 15 people after busting migrant smuggling network

Police in France have detained 15 suspected members of an international migrants smuggling syndicate that helped people illegally cross the English Channel to the UK.

Iraqi Kurds, Romanians, Pakistanis and Vietnamese nationals are among those to have been arrested.

Officers said they had approached migrants in camps in Grende-Synthe, a suburb of Dunkirk in northern France, and encouraged them to undertake the dangerous voyage to Britain in small boats.

Police began their investigation in October 2020 and suspect the network has helped at least 250 migrants travel from France to England in dinghies that can carry up to 60 people at a time.

Passengers are believed to have paid up to €6,000 (£5, 050) for passage to Britain and the smugglers are estimated to have made around €3 million in total profits, the illegal migration branch of the French police, OCRIEST, said in a statement.

"It was a network of hardened criminals who were well organised due to the complicity of drivers, secret financial backers and people who acted as lookouts for the police," Xavier Delrieu, who led the investigation, told AFP.

The 15 were detained last week and around €40,000 euros in cash seized.

According to the French authorities, 31,500 people attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea, figures which doubled since August.

French law enforcement swooped on the network amid rising tensions between Britain and France over the migrant crisis, as record-breaking numbers of arrivals continue to pour into the former EU member state.

France has accused the UK of failing to live up to its pledge to send funding to tackle the migrant smuggling gangs while British officials have claimed the French are too passive on the issue.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel have come under intense pressure from figures in the Conservative Party to step up the response to the crisis and stem the flow of the boats.

More than 25,000 people have now arrived illegally across the Channel so far this year, already triple the figure recorded in 2020, according to official UK data.

The issue has added to growing post-Brexit tensions between Britain and France, with a row on fishing rights also still unresolved.