Kurt Zouma: West Ham footballer could be prosecuted over cat abuse video

Premier League player Kurt Zouma faces potential prosecution in England and France after he was filmed abusing his cat.

Zouma has been widely condemned after the clip showing him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet at his home in Essex was shared on social media.

The French-born defender now faces a criminal investigation after the Royal Society for the Protection of Animals confirmed it was studying the case.

The UK charity has legal powers to bring animal abuse cases to court.

It said the video was “very upsetting” and appealed for more information about the incident.

Essex Police have confirmed they are liaising with the RSPCA as part of their “urgent enquiries”.

A legal complaint has also been filed in Paris against Zouma, 27.

The country’s largest animal charity, the 30 Million Friends Foundation, said it had contacted prosecutors.

It said the player should be dropped from the French national team over the incident, which it described as “heinous”.

Article 113-6 of France’s penal code says that a French citizen can be prosecuted for criminal acts carried out abroad.

On Tuesday, West Ham said it “unreservedly condemned” the actions of Zouma, who also apologised to fans.

West Ham's Kurt Zouma, right, faced boos and chants from opposition supporters during his side's 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday. AP.

Manager David Moyes allowed the player to participate in their 1-0 win against Watford on Tuesday evening. The player faced a chorus of boos from his opponents’ supporters, including chants of "RSPCA" and "Now you know how your cat feels" when he was fouled.

West Ham said they would be “dealing with the matter internally” and that “we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals”.

The club now faces a growing backlash from supporters and figures within and outside football.

“It’s despicable. I think a number of things need to happen urgently. I think the RSPCA and the police need to work together to prosecute this player,” the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, told Sky News.

“I’m disappointed in David Moyes and West Ham. I know how important three points are, but I think they should have shown leadership and dropped him last night.”

Conservationist Chris Packham said Moyes’ decision to select Zouma was an “absolute disgrace”.

Gary Lineker, the broadcaster and former Barcelona player, said the move was “tone deaf”.

It was disheartening to learn that the player Kurt Zouma was part of the starting line in West Ham United’s game tonight. As we wait for further information from WHU, we will be evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club. — Experience Kissimmee (@Kissimmee) February 8, 2022

Experience Kissimmee has said it “will be evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club”. The tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida, is West Ham’s official destination partner.

The RSPCA condemned the “very upsetting” video after it was shared online. It will lead the investigation in co-operation with Essex Police.

“We cannot comment further at this time, but we’re grateful to everyone who has brought this to our attention,” a statement from the charity read.

“We have received lots of messages on social media and our other channels, so we’re urging people to only contact our national cruelty line (0300 1234 999) if they have new or first-hand information.”

A petition on Change.org reads: “In the UK we have laws against the abuse of animals, laws which should be applicable to everyone, rich or poor, famous or not!

“We ask that the Metropolitan Police and RSPCA carry out an urgent investigation and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“Further, we ask that the RSPCA remove all animals from Zouma’s ‘care’ immediately!

“Failure to take action in this case will send the message that animal abuse for entertainment is justified, that for the rich and famous breaking the law is no problem! Neither are acceptable!”