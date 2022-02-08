Kurt Zouma apologises for kicking and slapping his cat in online video

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has issued an apology after a disturbing video was published online of him kicking and slapping his cat.

Frenchman Zouma is seen in the disturbing clip dropping, kicking and slapping the pet, while laughter can be heard in the background.

The 27-year-old then chases the cat, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping it off a kitchen surface.

West Ham have condemned Zouma’s actions and have vowed to deal with the matter internally.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated,” West Ham said in a statement to The Sun newspaper.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Zouma also released a statement, apologising for his actions and saying the cats were "perfectly fine and healthy".

He told The Sun: “I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma clears the ball during the English FA Cup fourth-round match against Kidderminster Harriers at Aggborough Stadium. AFP

The disturbing footage was filmed by Zouma’s brother Yoan and posted to Snapchat on Sunday afternoon — a day after the centre-back appeared for West Ham in the FA Cup in which the Hammers needed an extra-time winner to see off sixth-tier Kidderminster.

A spokesperson for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) described the video as "very upsetting" and said "it’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise."

It is unclear whether Zouma, who joined West Ham from Chelsea in a £30 million transfer at the start of the season, will face police prosecution.

Under tough new laws passed in UK parliament last year, animal abusers now face tougher prison sentences.

The worst offenders face up to five years in prison instead of just six months under the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill.