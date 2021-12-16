Omicron replicating 70 times faster than Delta fuelling UK's ‘second pandemic’

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The Omicron variant of coronavirus multiplies 70 times faster than Delta in human airways, researchers have said.

The team of scientists in Hong Kong say their findings provide the first information on how the highly transmissible strain infects people.

The study also suggests that Omicron replicates less well in human lung tissue compared with the original strain of the virus, which they said could indicate a lower severity of disease.

The variant is surging across the UK, with daily confirmed Covid-19 cases reaching a new high of 78,610 and Prof Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, warning the public that "records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks".

READ MORE First European countries launch vaccinations of children as young as five

There is a doubling of cases every two days, latest data shows. And because of a lag between real-time infections and official case numbers, Omicron’s two-day doubling time will be higher. Officials said earlier this week that at least 200,000 infections were likely to be present in the UK.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, said “the epidemic in reality under the surface is at least four times larger than that now”.

Health minister Gillian Keegan said there were 10 confirmed Omicron cases in hospital, a lag that is expected to disappear rapidly as the care system comes under severe end of year pressure.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Hundreds of people queue at a vaccination centre in Bristol as the coronavirus booster vaccination programme accelerates to its fastest pace yet. PA

The lead professor in the Hong Kong study on Omicron’s threat warned that the "variant is likely to be very significant".

Dr Michael Chan Chi-wai said it is important to note "that the severity of disease in humans is not determined only by virus replication but also by the host immune response to the infection".

"It is also noted that, by infecting many more people, a very infectious virus may cause more severe disease and death even though the virus itself may be less pathogenic,” he said.

"Therefore, taken together with our recent studies showing that the Omicron variant can partially escape immunity from vaccines and past infection, the overall threat from Omicron variant is likely to be very significant."

Researchers had successfully isolated the Omicron variant and used lung tissue removed for treatment of the lung, to investigate the new mutation, the Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) said.

They compared Omicron with the original strain and with Delta.

The release said they found that Omicron "replicates faster than the original Sars-CoV-2 virus and Delta variant in the human bronchus".

They said that 24 hours after infection, the Omicron variant "replicated around 70 times higher than the Delta variant and the original Sars-CoV-2 virus".

"In contrast, the Omicron variant replicated less efficiently (more than 10 times lower) in the human lung tissue than the original Sars-CoV-2 virus, which may suggest lower severity of disease," they added.

The research is currently under peer review for publication, the university said.