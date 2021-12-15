Europeans start rollout of vaccines for children as young as five

Vaccination campaigns for younger children have begun in a handful of European Union countries as they try to balance school attendance, looming holidays and the spreading Omicron mutation.

Children aged between 5 and 11 lined up at schools and medical centres to be the first to receive a dose in Germany, Spain, Greece, Italy and Hungary.

In Berlin, 10-year-old Stella and her mother Corinna visited a vaccination centre as the country’s fourth wave hits.

At a school in Castellon de la Plana, Spain, children there were among the first in the country to receive the jab.

READ MORE Travellers allowed to leave hotel quarantine early after UK U-turn

In Athens, a children’s hospital administered its first shots hours after national authorities announced Greece’s highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. Children were given stickers and the day off school.

More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, including mother and Education Minister Niki Kerameus.

“I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with doctors and receiving scientific data, our family decided to vaccinate our son who is 5 1/2 years old,” Ms Kerameus said before taking her son, Loukas, to get his shot at an Athens hospital.

Stella, 10, and her mother Corinna arrive for Stella's first inoculation in Berlin. Getty Images

Italy and Hungary also expanded their vaccination programmes to younger children.

European Union regulators last month approved a reduced-dose vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech for use in the 5-11 age group.

A two-month surge in infections across Europe eased slightly in early December, but the appearance of the omicron variant has created uncertainty. Scientists think omicron is highly contagious, but they are not yet sure how dangerous it is.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months. It suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shot delivery.

Poland, Portugal, Croatia and Slovenia plan to lower their vaccine eligibility age later in the week.