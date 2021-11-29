What are the symptoms of the Omicron Covid-19 variant?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

Symptoms from infection by the Omicron coronavirus variant are “very mild” in people under 40, a doctor at the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa has said.

The country has 110 confirmed cases of what the World Health Organisation has classed as a “variant of concern”.

Angelique Coetzee, who has worked as a doctor for 33 years and is a member of the South African Medical Association, which has played a vital role in monitoring the virus and the national response, said she first suspected something was wrong on November 18 when four members of the same family fell ill.

“Their symptoms were so different and so mild from those I had treated before,” she said. “Symptoms at that stage were very much related to normal viral infection. And because we haven't seen Covid-19 for the past eight to 10 weeks, we decided to test."

Samples were sent from the patients — mostly healthy but “exhausted” young men — to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases to identify if a new variant was at work.

Dr Coetzee said that unlike symptoms associated with the Delta variant, Omicron-infected patients have not reported loss of smell or taste and there has been no major drop in oxygen levels with the new strain.

"The most predominant clinical complaint is severe fatigue for one or two days." She said the head and body aching were also symptoms.

But it is too early to tell whether the new variant could wreak havoc on healthcare systems around the world and jeopardise the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, Dr Coetzee said.

Around half of her patients were unvaccinated and experts said it could take some weeks to know how well vaccines perform against the Omicron variant.

“What we have to worry about now is that when older, unvaccinated people are infected with the new variant and if they are not vaccinated, we are going to see many people with a severe [form of the] disease,” she said.

"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant," the WHO has said of the variant.

"The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high."

But Steven Salzberg, a data scientist at John Hopkins University, said that less severe symptoms could be a sign that the virus is mutating to the point where it causes less serious illness, although he added an important caveat that this does not happen with all viruses.

"It would be a hidden bit of good news if the new Omicron variant makes people less sick. Far too early to say, but this is what happened with the 1918 flu," he said.

"The 1918 flu was incredibly deadly, but over the course of a few years it became a 'normal' seasonal influenza, which dominated every year until the next pandemic in 1957. Covid-19 could do the same, but it could be like polio, and never become less deadly," he added.