UK's Omicron surge causes hospital staff shortages

Healthcare providers in the UK are struggling with staffing numbers due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

A hospital trust in Lincolnshire, which operates four sites in the county, declared a “critical incident” as “significant staffing pressures” wreaked havoc.

In Yorkshire, the region’s ambulance service said that “the added challenge of Covid-19-related absence among staff … is having a significant impact on our frontline operations”.

In Swansea, Wales, a hospital warned it could only provide a “limited service” at its emergency department because of staff shortages.

In declaring its critical incident, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said it was “unable to maintain safe staffing levels” because of workforce shortages.

“This is resulting in compromised care across our hospitals, and an inability to maintain a number of key pathways, including those around stroke and cardiac care,” said an internal document seen by the Sunday Times.

In a separate statement, the medical director of the trust, Dr Colin Farquharson, said: “Our staff continue to work exceptionally hard and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that in spite of the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them, so people should continue to come forward for care.”

The shortages come amid a wider trend in the UK, with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant causing disruption across industries.

Speaking on Monday, UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the National Health Service “is very good at being able to move staff around within the system. They have an infrastructure to do that. We now have 10,000 more nurses and 3,000 more doctors than we had last year working in the NHS.

“But the NHS is very good at sort of making sure that staff shortages are monitored and dealt with pretty well. They’ve done it over many years in winter when we’ve been, you know, have big flu viruses around,” he told the BBC.