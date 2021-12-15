Red list scrapped: travellers to leave UK hotel quarantine early after government U-turn

Travellers confined to hotel rooms after arriving in the UK from red list countries will be allowed to leave early provided they test negative for Covid-19, after ministers bowed to pressure to end the quarantine system.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday announced that the red list would come to an end at 4am on Wednesday, heeding calls from aviation figureheads and travel firms.

This will mean travellers entering Britain from 11 countries, including South Africa and Zimbabwe, will no longer have to spend 10 days quarantining in a designated hotel at a cost of up to £2,285 ($3,030) each.

The change threw into limbo the fate of hundreds of travellers currently in quarantine, but it was later confirmed they will be allowed to leave early provided they test negative for the coronavirus.

It is not yet clear whether people will be offered a refund once their quarantine has been cut short.

The scheme, which has been heavily criticised by participants, includes about one hour each day for exercise in the fresh air under the supervision of security personnel. Guests are served food in disposable containers in their rooms and are not allowed to have physical contact with the outside world.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, welcomed the end of the red list but said it “doesn’t go nearly far enough” and called on the government to roll back testing rules for travellers.

Travel bosses in the UK welcomed the scrapping of the red list but called on the government to go further. Bloomberg

Under new rules introduced after Omicron was first detected in the UK in November, all travellers coming to England must take a post-arrival PCR test on day two.

“If the red list isn’t necessary given that Omicron is established here at home, then neither are the costly emergency testing and isolation measures imposed on even fully vaccinated travellers, which again put us completely at odds with the rest of Europe,” Mr Alderslade said.

“It is testing that is the deterrent to travel, not the relatively limited red list. Government has admitted that the measures introduced are disastrous for the travel sector, and the science says they aren’t now required.

“The health secretary says he wants to act quickly to remove unnecessary restrictions, and we implore him to make good on this by scrapping testing as soon as possible, otherwise the key Christmas and New Year booking period will be fatally undermined.

“This is make or break for UK aviation and if government is unable to row back from these restrictions over the New Year, it will need to step in with further economic support for a sector that again has been singled out.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said about 9,000 people in England have tested positive for Omicron, while 10 patients are in hospital, none of whom are on ventilators.

“What we do know is that it’s doubling about every 2-3 days, which is incredibly fast,” the cabinet minister told Sky News. “And the thing about doubling rates like that is you can go from seemingly almost nothing, of course, to suddenly it becoming a thing that overwhelms you.”

He said the Omicron hospital admission rate would probably rise in the coming weeks because it is lagging behind the infection rate.

Asked about reports suggesting up to a million Britons could be self-isolating over the Christmas period because they have tested positive for Omicron, Mr Shapps said: “We hope to avoid that.

“I hope it’s the case that all these steps we’re taking – most significant of all getting people boostered – means that we don’t end up in that kind of situation,” he said.

Unvaccinated adults who have come into contact with a Covid case – whether Omicron or not – are also required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, a GP who also heads South Africa's Medical Association, called the UK’s approach to Omicron alarmist.

Mr Shapps said he was “surprised to hear that” and insisted the restrictions and rules in place in England were measured. He said it would be a “frightening thing” if no rules were put in place and Omicron turned out to be worse than predicted.