Husband desperately tries to find wife as names of English Channel dead emerge

Families of 27 people, many believed to be Iraqi Kurds who tragically died while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain, have revealed some of their final moments.

Three children and seven women were among those who drowned in the Channel on Wednesday. A Kurdish immigrant living in the UK fears that his wife Maryam Nuri, from Ranya in northern Iraq, was one of them.

It is believed the small dinghy may have been struck or caught in the wake of a larger vessel.

We are devastated by the reports that most of the victims are Kurds. The deaths highlight the desperation of Kurdish refugees & the risks they are prepared to take to seek safe asylum. Our thoughts & deepest sympathies go out to the families affected at this challenging time🖤 — KURDISH☂️UMBRELLA (@UmbrellaKurdish) November 25, 2021

The migrants, the majority of whom are believed to be Kurdish and Afghan migrants, died just six miles off the coast of Calais.

The husband of an Iraqi-Kurdish woman said he was tracking his wife during her crossing until her GPS signal disappeared.

The man, who does not want to be named, said his wife had been travelling with Afghan and Kurdish refugees.

“She is not in the UK, which means that she is gone. It is very sad for me, and for everyone,” he told the Telegraph.

“I had continuous contact with my wife and I was tracking her live GPS. After four hours and 18 minutes from the moment she went into that boat, I think they were in the middle of the sea, then I lost her.”

Friends fear Mohammad Aziz, 31, is among the dead after he called them in a panic, saying the boat might sink.

Iraqi Kurd Peshraw Aziz told the Daily Mail his friend had called him saying: “It's not good, the engine isn't powerful enough — I don't know if we're going to make it”, and they have not heard anything since.

Kurdish migration activist Ranj Peshdari said he believes the dead are from the Kurdistan, with most having made the journey to Europe from the Peshdar region in Sulaimani province.

“I’ve been told by people in Dunkirk that none of these individuals had life vests,” he told Rudaw English.

“Despite this, the smuggler, a Dutch-Kurd, sent them on their way and promised them that their journey would be short.”

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police were unsure about the nationalities of the dead because none of them had identity documents, but that they included 17 men, seven women, a teenager and three children.

Two survivors, named on social media as Mohammed Khalid from Kurdistan and Omer from Somalia, told investigators their dinghy was hit by a container ship.

It is believed the migrants had been living rough in Calais prior to the incident.

A group of Afghan teenagers, living in one of the migrant camps, fear their friends are among the dead after receiving no news since they attempted the crossing on Wednesday.

Riaz Mohammed, 12, his relative Share Mohammed, 17, and two other teenagers, Palowan, 16, and Shinai, 15, have not been heard from since.

The tragedy was the largest single loss of life in the Channel since the International Organisation for Migration began collecting figures in 2014.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, has called for action to stop the smugglers.

“I'm deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 27 innocent lives in the English Channel,” he said on Twitter.

I'm deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 27 innocent lives in the English Channel last night. Some of the victims appear to be Kurds. We are working to establish their identities. Our thoughts are with their families. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) November 25, 2021

“Some of the victims appear to be Kurds. We are working to establish their identities. Our thoughts are with their families.

“This is a potent reminder of the dangers of illegal migration and the smugglers who send people to their deaths. We must act together to stop them.”

Paris has called a meeting of European officials to tackle the issue of migrants making their way to the UK.

Mr Darmanin said that more than one of the female victims was pregnant, and that the boat the migrants were travelling in had been bought in Germany.