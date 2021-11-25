Pregnant woman and child among 27 migrants to drown in Channel

A young girl and five women, including at least one who was pregnant, were among 27 people who drowned in the Channel while trying to reach Britain in an incident that has triggered calls for an overhaul of how the migrant route is policed.

The migrants, the majority of whom are believed to be from Iraq and Somalia, perished at sea in busy shipping lanes, and reports from the French side said the boat was struck by a container ship.

The death toll from the tragedy was initially reported to be 34 on Wednesday but was later revised down to 27.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin suggested that more than one of the female victims was pregnant and that more than one child were among the deceased.

He claimed migrants are “often attracted” by the British labour market, which allows them to be exploited by smugglers.

“There were pregnant women, children who died yesterday on that boat … and for a few thousand euros they promise them ‘El Dorado in England,’” he told French radio network RTL. “And, sadly, this has been repeated every day for the last 20 years.”

Paris has called a meeting of European officials to coalesce action on migrants making their way to its shores bound for the UK. Mr Darmanin has called both for Britain and other European countries to step up in the fight against smuggler networks. “France must stop being the only one to fight against smugglers,” he said.

Early on Thursday, the risky crossings continued as around 40 people were seen arriving in Dover, the BBC reported, as the mild weather and calm seas offered smugglers an opportunity to send off boats from French shores.

Wednesday’s tragedy was the highest recorded number of migrant deaths to happen in the Channel since the International Organisation for Migration began collecting data in 2014.

At least 27 migrants drowned after their boat capsized while trying to reach the UK. They had earlier left from a beach in northern France, heading in the direction of Dover, in south-east England.

The small boat was allegedly struck by a container ship, according to La Voix du Nord, a newspaper in northern France, as it attempted to reach British shores.

Charles Devos, regional manager of lifeboat association SNSM, described seeing bodies floating around a boat as “very shocking” and “really dramatic”.

He said he recovered six people from the boat including a woman who said she was pregnant and a young man aged between 18 and 20. A pregnant woman was among six people rescued from a flimsy dingy by a French rescuers who were some of the first people on the scene.

French police look out over the coast at Wimereux, north of Boulogne in northern France, at a stretch of beach believed to be used by migrants looking to cross the English Channel. PA

Mr Macron reacted to the tragedy by vowing that the English Channel must not become a “cemetery” for those travelling in search of a new life. “It is Europe's deepest values — humanism, respect for the dignity of each person — that are in mourning.”

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired an emergency Cobra meeting with ministers in Downing Street to discuss how to stem the flow of migrant boats across the Channel.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the UK had offered to send police to patrol beaches in northern France amid concern that French authorities are not doing enough to stop migrants from leaving.

Pierre-Henri Dumont, MP for Calais, dismissed the suggestions from London as a unilateral imposition, adding the French could not accept foreign police officers on their land.

“No that wouldn’t work,” he said. “To monitor the shore we will need thousands of people and there is also a question of sovereignty,” he said. “I’m not sure if the British people would accept the other way around, if the French army was patrolling the British shore.”

He argued it takes only five to 10 minutes to launch a dinghy into the sea and said it would be impossible for police to prevent all crossings.

He said any migrants intercepted should be directed to “welcoming centres” and it should be mandatory for migrants to claim asylum in France, rather than voluntary.

He also said there should be the opportunity to apply for asylum in the UK without yet reaching the country.

Bruno Bonnell, an MP for President Macron’s centre-right En Marche party, said joint UK-France police patrols on beaches in northern France could work.

“I think that could be something that would probably help the situation and I would support that,” he said.

But he stressed it should not be used as “a way to twist the information once more pretending that the French people are turning their eyes” away from the small boats leaving beaches.

He said the UK and France should join forces to strike smuggling gangs which were at “the heart of the problem”.

“Those people take advantage of human beings, making them dream about paradise in the UK where they can work illegally with no pain,” he said.

Lucy Morton, professional officer for ISU — The Union for Borders, Immigration & Customs, said if police find migrants attempting to cross to the UK illegally they are “simply let go to try again”.

Clare Moseley of Care 4 Calais, a charity helping migrants in the northern French port city, said less than 3 per cent of refugees in Europe come to Britain, while most stay in other European countries.

She said those who do try to go to the UK “have a very strong reason for doing so”, such as speaking English as a second language or having family ties there.

Britain's immigration minister Kevin Foster said the UK had supplied a helicopter during Wednesday’s search for survivors in the Channel and that the country was prepared to send people to France to help deal with the current influx.

Asked on BBC Breakfast how the UK’s approach was likely to change after the tragedy, Mr Foster said: “The first thing, is working with France.

“We have offered resources, we are happy to support their operations on the beach.

“We have already agreed £54 million [$72m], we’re happy to look at doing more.

“We’re also prepared to offer resources beyond [that] — like yesterday, we deployed a helicopter at their request to help with the search and rescue operation, so we’re not just offering cash. It is in no one’s interest for this to continue.”

Mr Foster added: “We’re prepared to offer support on the ground, we’re prepared to offer resources, we’re prepared to offer, literally, people to go there and assist the French authorities.”