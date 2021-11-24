'More than 20' drown in English Channel as migrant boat sinks

More than 20 migrants died on Wednesday as a group sought to cross the English Channel from France to the UK when their boat sank off the coast of the northern port of Calais.

Police and coastguards were on the scene and a rescue operation was under way. A MarineTraffic app, which gives the position of vessels in the area, showed three rescue boats and one helicopter at sea in one single location.

"Twenty-four corpses were recovered and 26 people are alive," Franck Dhersin, mayor of Teteghem and vice president of transport for the northern France region.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee in response to the incident.

About 20 people in the water, rescue services said. They estimated that there had been about 30 people on the dinghy before it capsized.

A fisherman, Nicolas Margolle, said on Wednesday he had seen two small dinghies in trouble, one with people on board and the other empty.

He said another fisherman had called the rescue teams after seeing an empty dinghy adrift and 15 people floating motionless nearby, either unconscious or dead.

He confirmed there was an increase of dinghies attempting to cross the Channel on Wednesday because the weather was good. "But it's cold," he said.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the incident was a "tragedy" and offered his condolences. "My thoughts are with the many missing and injured, victims of criminal smugglers who exploit their distress and injury," he said.

The French Interior Ministry had earlier said patrol vessels found five corpses and five people unconscious in the water after a fisherman sounded the alarm.

Three helicopters and three boats were sent to take part in the search, local authorities said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who was heading to the scene, said "many people" had died in the incident.

Forte émotion devant le drame des nombreux morts dû au chavirage d’un bateau de migrants dans la Manche.

On ne dira jamais assez le caractère criminel des passeurs qui organisent ces traversées. Je me rends sur place. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) November 24, 2021

"The criminal nature of the smugglers who organise these crossings cannot be condemned enough," he said.

The disaster, the worst single loss of life recorded in recent migrant crossings in the Channel, comes as tension grows between London and Paris over the record numbers of people crossing, with Britain urging tougher action from France to stop them making the voyage.

French authorities say 31,500 people have attempted to leave for Britain since the start of the year and 7,800 people have been rescued at sea. The numbers have doubled since August.

The Channel area shipping lane is the busiest in the world and has claimed many lives of people trying to cross to Britain in inflatable dinghies.

Seven people have been confirmed dead or are still missing feared drowned after incidents in the Channel this year.

"This is an absolute tragedy. It underlines why saving lives at sea starts by stopping the boats entering the water in the first place," said Dover MP Natalie Elphicke.

"As winter is approaching the seas will get rougher, the water colder, the risk of even more lives tragically being lost greater.

"That's why stopping these dangerous crossings is the humanitarian and right thing to do."

Mr Johnson's ruling right-wing Conservative party is coming under intense pressure, including from its own supporters, to reduce the numbers crossing.

British authorities say more than 25,000 people have now arrived illegally so far this year, already triple the figure recorded in 2020.

The issue has added to growing post-Brexit tension between Britain and France, with a row on fishing rights also still unresolved.