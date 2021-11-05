Chicks from ‘one of the world’s rarest’ bird species born at UK's Chester Zoo

'This is such a significant moment for us and for the species,' said zoo's curator of the red-billed curassows

Simon Rushton
Nov 5, 2021

Two highly endangered red-billed curassow chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo in England in what has been hailed as “significant moment” for the species.

Fewer than 250 of the birds, which are endemic to eastern Brazil, remain in the wild and Chester Zoo described them as “one of the world's rarest bird species".

“This is such a significant moment for us and for the species,” said Andrew Owen, curator of birds at the zoo.

“These magnificent birds are on the verge of becoming extinct in the wild, with estimates of less than 250 left.”

The two red-billed curassows hatched at Chester Zoo. PA

The bird is dependent on the Atlantic rainforest, which has dwindled to an estimated 7 per cent of its previous size, the World Land Trust says.

Mr Owen said the species is declining “due to habitat loss, forest fragmentation and deforestation".

“When we saw that the parents had produced eggs, we were overjoyed, but we quickly noticed that the female wasn't sitting on them and, with the birds being so rare, we just couldn't take any chances,” he said.

“We stepped in and decided to artificially incubate them ourselves. Once hatched, we carefully returned the chicks to the parent birds for rearing and they were quickly welcomed back into the family.

There are thought to be fewer than 250 red-billed curassows left in the wild. PA

“These two chicks are very important additions to the global population and the conservation efforts to help save this unique species from extinction.”

The bird prefers humid lowland forests and spends most of its time on the forest floor, leaving it vulnerable to predators.

The world's critically endangered species

Image 1 of 10

Here are 10 species from around the world that the WWF lists as 'critically endangered'. African forest elephant. Getty Images

