Queen Elizabeth II to miss Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has pulled out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the Cop26 climate change summit, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old monarch was set to travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement on November 1.

“Following advice to rest, the queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle," a palace spokesman said.

The queen "has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of Cop26", he said.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

The UK head of state underwent preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

She has been resting since medical advice last week to cancel her scheduled two-day trip to Northern Ireland.

But she returned to work on Tuesday, carrying out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle – her first official engagements in seven days since she was ordered to rest by doctors.