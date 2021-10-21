UK's Queen Elizabeth II spends night in hospital for ‘preliminary investigations’

British Queen Elizabeth II spent Wednesday night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Elizabeth, who was ordered by doctors to rest for a few days and advised to miss a trip to Northern Ireland, returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime on Thursday and remains in “good spirits”, a palace spokesman said.

It is understood the trip to hospital on Wednesday afternoon was expected to be for a short stay for preliminary investigations, so it was not announced by the palace at the time.

The lack of announcement was also to protect the queen’s privacy.

The overnight stay was said to be for practical reasons. The queen’s medical team are understood to have been taking a cautious approach.

Elizabeth, 95, was said to be back at her desk this afternoon, undertaking light duties.

She was reported to be disappointed that she could not travel to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, but reluctantly heeded the advice of her royal physicians.

She has had a busy schedule since returning from Balmoral at the start of October, and hosted a major global investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where she looked bright and cheerful as she carried out her royal duties.