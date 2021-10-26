UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to work after hospital stay

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has returned to work – albeit online only so far – after a hospital stay and doctor's orders to rest.

The queen, working from home at Windsor Castle, greeted two new ambassadors to London who were at Buckingham Palace for an event.

She traditionally holds a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer before the budget speech, which takes place on Wednesday, but there was no confirmation on Tuesday that a call to Rishi Sunak had taken place.

It was also confirmed on Tuesday that she would not be attending the Cop26 environmental summit in Glasgow next week.

READ MORE How the Queen went green

In photos released on the royal family’s social media accounts, she was seen smiling during the ambassadorial audiences.

It was the first time the queen has been seen since a reception for the global investment summit on October 19 at Windsor. The following day she was admitted to hospital for tests and stayed overnight.

The queen, 95, was pictured side-on, smiling as she sat in a chair with her hands in her lap, in front of a large monitor.

Queen Elizabeth II working from home. AP

She was wearing a yellow dress with button detail and her three-strand pearl necklace.

On the table were her folded glasses and several pages of typed briefing notes.

In another picture taken at Buckingham Palace, she was seen on screen as she greeted the ambassador from South Korea, Gunn Kim, who was dressed in Korean clothing, including a traditional hat known as a gat.

He was accompanied by his wife, Hee Jung Lee.

The queen also held an online audience with the ambassador from Switzerland, Markus Leitner, who was accompanied by his wife Nicole Leitner.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Markus Leitner, ambassador from the Swiss Confederation, and his wife Nicole. Getty

Both ambassadors travelled to Buckingham Palace to join the video call and presented their credentials – their predecessors' Letters of Recall and their own Letters of Credence – on an antique wooden table in front of the screen.

The monarch is being looked after by her team of doctors.

She had been due to attend events in Scotland next week as part of a flurry of royal Cop26 engagements involving the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from November 1 to 5.

Buckingham Palace announed she would not be going to Cop26 on Tuesday.

The queen at 95