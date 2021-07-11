'Bring it home': Queen Elizabeth and Prince William wish England football team good luck

England fans with flares gather outside Wembley stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy. (PETER CZIBORRA/Action Images via Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince William and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those to wish England’s football team good luck before Sunday night's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

While nerves and excitement were building across the country, the chief executive of England’s Football Association, Mark Bullingham, said everyone was “very calm” at the team’s base.

Sunday’s match at Wembley marks the first time England have reached the final of the European Championships. It ends their 55-year wait for a major final appearance, when the queen presented captain Bobby Moore with the World Cup after England beat West Germany at the same stadium in 1966.

In a letter to manager Gareth Southgate, the queen wrote: “55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to win the final of a major international football tournament.”

She sent her congratulations to the team on reaching the final and wished her good wishes “with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves”.

Prince William, the president of the FA, said: “I can’t really believe this is happening ... so exciting."

In a video message to the squad and support staff, he told them: “You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you, the whole country is behind you".

"Bring it home,” the prince said in reference to 'Football’s Coming Home', a popular song among England supporters.

In a letter to the team, Mr Johnson said they had “lifted the spirits of the whole country”.

“For most people in this country, it is the first time this has happened in all their lives. You have forged a band of brothers whose energy and tenacity and teamwork – and sheer flair – seem to shine in everything you do.”

Mr Johnson’s official Downing Street residence was decked out with St George's flags.

“We are not just hoping or praying. We believe in you, Gareth, and your incredible squad,” he said.

“On behalf of the entire nation, good luck, have a great game – and bring it home!”

As many as 65,000 fans are expected at Wembley with Covid-19 rules restricting the capacity.

Ticket holders living in England over the age of 11 must provide evidence of either a negative Covid test in the past 48 hours, full vaccination at least 14 days before the match or natural immunity.

