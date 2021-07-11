Euro 2020: England fly in face of recent history as chance beckons to join heroes of 1966

England's Harry Kane, centre, and Jude Bellingham during training at St George's Park, Burton Upon Trent, on Saturday, July 10, ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy. (CARL RECINE/REUTERS)

Geoff Hurst’s shot striking the underside of the bar and, rather than trying to put the rebound in, Roger Hunt jumping up in celebration. Bobby Moore stroking a pass forward from his half to release Hurst to clinch victory, to the soundtrack of the most famous phrase of Kenneth Wolstenholme’s life. The ever immaculate Moore wiping his hands on his shorts to remove any flecks of dirt before receiving the trophy from the Queen.

The images of England’s World Cup win are still indelible. With every failure, they have remained unique as 1966 has been cemented as England’s most famous year, and not merely in a sporting context, since 1945. There have been World Cup wins since, in rugby union in 2003 and cricket in 2019, but not in the national sport or the global sport.

And if a European Championships does not quite have the same resonance, there is nevertheless the sense that England could complete their most seismic sporting feat for 55 years on Sunday night.

Thus far, England have done well at blocking out the context, ignoring the national longing, leaving others to get carried away as they have treated each game as it comes. Now they are down to that last game, to Italy, to a meeting of sides each looking to cap a remarkable rise from an ignominious low, whether England’s defeat to Iceland in Euro 2016 or the Azzurri’s inability to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. For England, the challenge is to find a way to overcome a team unbeaten in 33 matches.

Do so and they may join the class of 1966 on a pedestal. It feels surreal, though as Hurst pointed out, normality beckoned for them. Many had to get ‘proper’ jobs after football; the only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final worked in insurance. The financial rewards of the modern game protect Gareth Southgate’s players from a similar future, but the inability of subsequent teams to emulate Alf Ramsey’s charges has only elevated their standing since.

Southgate’s side have flown in the face of England’s recent history. They have ended England’s reputation as, at best, a quarter-final team, eliminated their historic nemeses Germany, gone one better than in the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Nations League.

There have been none of the traditional problems, of disharmony in the camp forged by club cliques, of selecting unfit players who underperformed, of everyone seeming to welcome the release of a tournament ending. Instead of the usual national tragicomedy, the familiar sense of hubris and underachievement, comes the sensation that everything has gone oddly well.

There are no injuries, no suspensions, no seemingly unhappy players. Rather than searching for scapegoats, England have a diverse, likeable group who represent the best of the country today and who, in their various charitable efforts, have given much back. Southgate has been satisfied with progress while not being content with a semi-final appearance, nor even a spot in the final.

His dilemmas are the right sort. He will probably begin with a back four, but using wing-backs worked against Germany. He will probably persevere with Bukayo Saka in attack but Phil Foden’s cameo against Denmark and Jadon Sancho’s start against Ukraine illustrated the calibre of the options. Jack Grealish took the indignity of being the substitute who was substituted well in the semi-final. Kieran Trippier and Jordan Henderson seem content with their roles as ‘finishers’, experienced figures who can hold on to a lead.

Planning has paid off. And now someone could become the 21st-century Hurst. Much as the team try and ignore the consequences, 55 years of Hurst never stopped the country from dreaming they would.

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

Tenet Director: Christopher Nolan Stars: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh Rating: 5/5

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Sonchiriya Director: Abhishek Chaubey Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey Rating: 3/5

