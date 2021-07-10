Euro 2020: England's Harry Kane ‘motivated’ by chance to emulate Bobby Moore

England's Tyrone Mings, left, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin during a training session at St George's Park ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy. (Mike Egerton/AP)

Harry Kane has urged his England teammates to grab the opportunity to emulate the country's 1966 World Cup heroes "with both hands" as they prepare to take on Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Tottenham striker and Three Lions captain Kane will lead his side out against the Azzurri at Wembley as the national team chases only a second major international title.

It was put to Kane, 27, on Friday that England winning on Sunday would lead to comparisons between him and Bobby Moore, captain of the 1966 team.

And Kane told reporters: “Whenever your name is mentioned in the same company as players like that, it only gives you motivation, gives you confidence.

“Of course it would be an incredible achievement. We’ve all waited so long as players, as public, as people to see us in a final. So these are the opportunities you have to grab with both hands.

“We have an amazing chance to win our second major trophy as a country. The players we’ve had over the years and produced, we feel proud to be representing them as well.

“We’ve got to be excited for it, we’ve got to enjoy it, but of course, any football match, we’re all winners here, we all want to win, and we’re going to need every bit of that to get the job done on Sunday.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Manuel Locatelli during Italy's training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano in Florence ahead of their Euro 2020 final against England. (Claudio Villa/Getty)

Asked if he had allowed himself to imagine what it would be like to lift the trophy at Wembley, Kane said: “I think for sure as players you think of that moment, you dream of that moment.

“Obviously we’re all grounded enough to know we have a very tough game on our hands on Sunday. But there’s a good belief in this team.

“We came close a few years ago [reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup], so to bounce back in this tournament and go one step further has been a great sign, a great mentality that we’ve created. But of course, we all want to win.

“You dream of these moments as a kid, lifting trophies for your country, and we have that opportunity now.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 A man walks past England flags decking out Kirby Estate in London's East End. England's football team take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. (Dan Kitwood/Getty)

Kane, whose four goals at the tournament put him one behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Schick in the race for the Golden Boot, described Sunday's match as “the biggest game in my career so far".

“It’s a real 50-50 game I think,” said the Tottenham striker. “From our point of view we have full belief in what we have been doing and how we have been setting up, and of course we believe we can win the game. But we also know it will be very tough. They’ve got some great players, some great experience.

“In any final, in any big game, you have to be on it on all aspects. We know that’s the case on Sunday and hopefully we can swing it in our favour.”

Kane also praised England boss Gareth Southgate, saying: “First and foremost he’s a great person, not just manager – a great person to talk to. He’s a great leader, he’s calm in situations, he’s strong-minded in what he wants to do and where he wants the team to be.”

And regarding England supporters, he added: “Of course a few years ago it was about reconnecting with the fans, and in Russia we definitely did that.

“But then to continue that, and carry on the way we have…Obviously going into a tournament where we play a lot of games at home, it was important to have that connection and we definitely feel like we’ve had that.

“They’ll all be cheering us on around the country and we just can’t wait to hopefully try to win the game for them.”

The drill Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: “We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it’s for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh.” The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that’s it. Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: “We have an entire wall known as ‘The Lab,’ covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings.” Be a team, suggests Addo: “When training together, you have to trust in each other’s abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other.” Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: “To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team.”

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

UFC Fight Night 2 1am – Early prelims 2am – Prelims 4am-7am – Main card 7:30am-9am – press cons

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

