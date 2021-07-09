Euro 2020: England and Italy facing some hard choices in final line-ups

Amid all the praise of the two most successful managers at Euro 2020, some glimpses of ruthlessness. Roberto Mancini, admired for developing the collective endeavour of his resurgent Italy, still has a clear squad hierarchy in his mind. It will govern his choices for Sunday’s final.

Read more Euro 2020 final prediction: Italy spoil England party

England’s Gareth Southgate, for all his willingness to pick specific starting XIs for particular tasks, operates likewise.

Jack Grealish, 25, learnt that abruptly in Wednesday’s taut semi-final victory over Denmark. Introduced from the bench in the 69th minute with England taking control but still seeking the goal that would give them the lead, Grealish found himself back in his seat once England went 2-1 ahead, well before the final whistle of extra time. Grealish the substitute had been subbed. When that happens in cases other than injury, it easily bruises self-esteem.

“Jack understood,” said Southgate after his plan to shore up England’s right-flank by bringing on full-back Kieran Trippier for the attacking spark. Grealish had been on the pitch 37 minutes.

Manuel Locatelli, 23, learnt the limits of Roberto Mancini’s admiration of his midfield dynamism a couple of weeks ago. Locatelli shone in Italy’s 3-0 wins over Turkey and Switzerland in the group phase. He scored the first brace of his entire professional career in the defeat of the Swiss. But he has not started for Italy since, with Marco Verratti’s return to fitness superseding any claims Locatelli had made to being essential to Mancini’s best XI.

England fans celebrate win over Denmark

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Fans on the streets celebrate England qualifying for the Euro 2020 final after watching the semi final match between England and Denmark, in Birmingham, England. (Jacob King/AP)

Just as Grealish may fear his last active part in Euro 2020 was being the sub who was replaced, so Locatelli may worry that his last kick of the tournament was the penalty he had saved in the shoot-out after he came on from the bench in the semi-final against Spain.

Both players’ experiences speak for the strength in depth of Sunday’s finalists. They also know that with five substitutes available — six if there is extra-time — they are in the thoughts of their managers even if they are not among the 22 starters at kick-off at Wembley.

Southgate and Mancini face some tricky choices. The direct match-ups across positions suggest a final of equals. Stamina will come under consideration. Mancini knows it has been a while since Giorgio Chiellini, the 36-year-old Italy captain, played a full 90 minutes three times in nine days for his club Juventus. He has already played 210 minutes in Italy’s last two knockout games.

The veteran heart of Italy’s defence — Chiellini and 34-year-old Leo Bonucci — will be up against Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. The physical combat with Kane will play to their fortes. But the movement of Sterling and Kane will test them. Italy were troubled by the unpredictable positions Dani Olmo, a ‘false nine’, took up for Spain in the semi-final. Kane is a master of the ambiguous gap between the centre-forward’s traditional role and that of the deeper number 10; Sterling has had a brilliant Euro 2020 because of his sharp antenna for where to dart and his skill in duels.

On the flanks, England’s full-backs have excelled. Kyle Walker against Lorenzo Insigne is a contest to relish, Walker’s pace in recovery a huge asset, Insigne’s accomplished, goal-scoring ability to manoeuvre himself on to his right foot from wide on the left a trademark.

On that flank, Italy have already missed Leonardo Spinazzola since the dashing left-back was injured in the quarter-final. Southgate will think hard about which of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho or Phil Foden he uses to directly attack Emerson, the back-up to Spinazzola.

Italy’s midfield trio, the players ahead of Locatelli in the hierarchy, have sought control in most games, but they had it claimed from them for long periods against Spain. They will look at the England midfield and know that experience is with Italy in that area. Jorginho is 29, Marco Verratti 28, and Nicolo Barella the youngster of the three, at 24.

Against Denmark, England lined up Kalvin Phillips, 25 and with 14 caps, and the two 22-year-olds Declan Rice and Mason Mount. Chelsea’s Jorginho and Paris Saint-Germain’s Verratti have played in Champions League finals in the last 12 months; West Ham’s Rice and Leeds’s Phillips have never played in the Champions League at all.

Nor has England goalkeeper, Everton’s Jordan Pickford, who conceded his first goal of the tournament, Mikkel Damsgaard’s superb free-kick in the semi-final. Gigi Donnarumma, Italy’s keeper, has been beaten once in each of the knockout ties so far, but can certainly trump Pickford in one area. Donnarumma is just short of two metres tall — to Pickford’s 1.85m. It’s a difference that will look significant if Sunday goes all the way to a penalty shoot-out.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

Muguruza's singles career in stats WTA titles 3 Prize money US$11,128,219 (Dh40,873,133.82) Wins / losses 293 / 149

Director: Paul Weitz

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

The past Palme d'Or winners 2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda 2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund 2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach 2015 Dheepan, Jacques Audiard 2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan 2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux 2012 Amour, Michael Haneke 2011 The Tree of Life, Terrence Malick 2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul 2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke 2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

