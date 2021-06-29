Governments must crack down on hacking gangs, US tells world

A US push for prosecutions follows a string of attacks on American infrastructure linked to Russia-based cyber-crooks

Cyber-strikes have become commonplace and some are linked directly to governments. Getty 
Cyber-strikes have become commonplace and some are linked directly to governments. Getty 

The US on Tuesday urged UN members to prosecute cyber-criminals in the wake of a series of ransomware attacks on US infrastructure that caused billions of dollars of damage.

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, told the UN Security Council that governments must get tough on hacking gangs that encrypt computer systems and demand a ransom to unlock them.

Several US companies, including the global meat giant JBS, the Colonial oil pipeline and the software firm SolarWinds recently suffered ransomware attacks. The FBI blames them on Russia-based hackers.

“Countries need to take action against criminals who conduct ransomware activities on their territory,” Ms Thomas Greenfield told the council.

“When a state is notified of harmful activities, emanating from its own territory, it must take reasonable steps to address it, given the transnational nature of cyberspace.”

She spoke during the UN council’s first formal public meeting on cybersecurity. The 15-nation body has tackled cyber-threats in the past, but only informally, both in public or behind closed doors.

“The risk is clear: our infrastructure online and off is at stake,” said Ms Thomas Greenfield.

“Our most basic and critical services from the food we eat to the water we drink to the health care services we all rely on during the pandemic, are targets.”

The online meeting came on the heels of talks between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Russia-based hackers striking major American firms and infrastructure.

At a summit earlier this month in the Swiss city of Geneva, Mr Biden set out red lines for Moscow, which is often linked to major hacks on countries' key infrastructure.

The US president laid out 16 “untouchable” entities, ranging from power stations to water distribution.

Read More

Iran 'giving Hezbollah cyber training' as it embraces digital warfare

Fake news in the Black Sea: why Russia claimed it shot at British warship 'HMS Defender'

EU sets up cyber-security task force to defend bloc from ransomware attacks

UN members agreed in a disarmament committee in 2015 to refrain from malicious cyber-attacks on each other’s key infrastructure.

But cyber-strikes have become commonplace and some are linked directly to governments.

Other famous state-linked hacks include North Korea’s alleged digital strike on Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 and the malicious computer worm Stuxnet, reportedly created by the US and Israel to damage Iranian nuclear centrifuges.

Tuesday’s meeting was called by Estonia, which heads the Council for the month of June and which in 2007 had its government servers frozen in an early example of cyber warfare amid a dispute with Russia.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said cyber-attacks continued during the coronavirus pandemic, with hackers presenting a “real and tangible threat” to hospitals and healthcare systems.

“The humanitarian effects of tampering with critical infrastructure could be devastating,” said Ms Kallas.

“Imagine what would happen if, in the middle of a drought, a country’s water supply chain stopped operating or during the cold winter months, a nation’s power grid was disrupted.”

The ministerial-level meeting was held online and suffered from repeated technical glitches.

Published: June 29, 2021 05:43 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Petrol prices in the UAE for July 2021 have been announced. Courtesy ADNOC Distribution

UAE petrol prices to rise for fifth month in a row in July

Energy
Iran is believed to have strengthened its cyber capabilities. Getty

Iran 'giving Hezbollah cyber training' as it embraces digital warfare

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Ministry of Economy. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed launches new initiatives to boost business

Business
Business executives can apply for an exemption from quarantine rules in the UK. Getty

Business executives allowed to leave UK quarantine

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world