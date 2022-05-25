US school mass shooting devastates community and energises calls for gun control

The US was in shock on Wednesday after 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

On Tuesday evening, members of the small, majority Hispanic local community held a Catholic mass for the dead, only hours after parents had waited anxiously for news of their children, dozens of whom were injured in the shooting spree.

Police have identified the teenage suspect as Salvador Ramos, a local who also shot and injured his grandmother before the killing spree. Ramos, who acted alone, was shot dead by police after 20 officers tracked him down on the school premises.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 15 pupils from the school had been treated in its emergency room, with two transferred to San Antonio for further care ― a third patient transfer was pending. It was not immediately clear whether all of those pupils survived.

"There are people, brothers and sisters, people who need help, we need to help them, so that they will not destroy life, human life,” Archbishop of San Antonio Gustavo Garcia-Siller told worshippers at Tuesday’s mass.

"My heart is broken," school district superintendent Hal Harrell said, his voice quaking with emotion. "We're a small community and we need your prayers to get us through this."

PJ Talavera, who runs a martial arts school in town, was outside the civic centre and said his wife's niece was among the children killed.

Mr Talavera said the town was in a state of "controlled chaos" in the moments just after the shooting, as false rumours spread of other shooters attacking different schools.

"It's surreal. It's unbelievable. There is a hollow emptiness inside," Mr Talavera said.

The school's student body consists of children in the second, third and fourth grades, according to Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department. Pupils in those grades would probably have been in the 7 to 10 age range.

The killings were met with powerful, emotional pleas from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to enact strict gun laws nationally. Several senators expressed their grief on social media, including several political figures with connections to the US gun lobby.

Legislation to tackle guns in the US is repeatedly stymied in Congress, with legislators reluctant to act on bills requiring even modest restrictions and background checks. The influential gun lobby maintains that such measures are a restriction of the constitutional right of Americans to own firearms.