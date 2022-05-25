At least 19 children and two adults killed in Texas school shooting

A teenage gunman killed 19 young children at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, prompting a furious President Joe Biden to denounce the US gun lobby and vow to end the nation's cycle of mass shootings.

The attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde - a small community about an hour from the Mexican border - was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.

"It's time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country," Mr Biden said, his voice heavy with emotion.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez earlier said 18 children and two adults had been killed in the rampage. Later on Tuesday, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman put the toll at 19 students and two adults.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, addressing an earlier news conference, named the suspect as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old local resident and a US citizen.

"He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly," Mr Abbott said.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials told CNN the gunman had shot his grandmother before heading to Robb Elementary School around noon where he abandoned his vehicle and entered with a handgun and a rifle, wearing body armour.

The gunman is also dead, Mr Abbott said.

“It is believed that responding officers killed him,” he said.

Uvalde is about 135 kilometres west of San Antonio.

Mr Biden learned of the slayings on his return to Washington from a trip in Asia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet.

"I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this again," Mr Biden said in remarks from the White House.

"Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, second, third, fourth graders."

American flags at the White House are now being flown at half-staff after an order by the president.

An emotional US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the shooting from the dais at the Asian Pacific American Institute in Washington as a gasp rippled through the room.

"Enough is enough," Ms Harris said.

"As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.

"I will just say to the people of Uvalde, please know that this is a roomful of leaders who grieve with you. And we are praying for you and we stand with you."

Children board a school bus as police watch over the scene of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Reuters

The Uvalde School District earlier on Tuesday tweeted that there was a shooter at Robb Elementary, which has fewer than 600 pupils.

The district had earlier announced that all local schools were in lockdown because of reports of gunshots in the area.

Shortly after 2pm, the school district said pupils had been taken to a civic centre where they could be picked up by their relatives.

The gun control issue has divided the nation, with some arguing for stricter laws and others defending their constitutional right to bear arms.

US Senator Chris Murphy tweeted: "Oh my god. I'm shaking. I'm just shaking all over. With fear. With anger. With resolve."

The Democrat took to the Senate chamber floor to give a speech where he repeatedly said: "What are we doing here?"

"The 14 kids dead in an elementary school in Texas right now. What are we doing? What are we doing?"

The Uvalde shooting was the deadliest at a US primary school since that at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago, where 26 people died.

The moment to stop Uvalde was right after Sandy Hook. After Santa Fe High. After El Paso.



Instead, Abbott made it easier to carry guns in public.



"Our kids are living in fear, every single time they set foot in a classroom, because they think they’re going to be next," Mr Murphy told the Senate.

"What are we doing? Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate?"

The shooting also comes days before Mr Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz and former president Donald Trump are scheduled to speak at a National Rifle Association conference in Houston.

Democratic candidate for the governor's post Beto O’Rourke tweeted: “The moment to stop Uvalde was right after Sandy Hook. After Santa Fe High. After El Paso.

"Instead, Abbott made it easier to carry guns in public. The moment to stop the next slaughter is right now.”

Texans will go the polls this November with the choice of keeping pro-gun candidate Mr Abbott, or Mr O’Rourke.

Mr Abbott last year signed legislation allowing Texans to carry handguns without any type of licence.

