UK's Dominic Raab sounds alarm over rise of ISIS in Africa

US-led coalition against ISIS holds summit in Rome

Army soldiers in Nigeria, one of the countries for which Britain will allocate new funding to combat ISIS. AFP 
Army soldiers in Nigeria, one of the countries for which Britain will allocate new funding to combat ISIS. AFP 

Britain warned on Monday about the rising threat of ISIS in Africa as world powers plotted their latest moves against the terrorist group.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told a summit of the US-led coalition against ISIS that "the threat from Daesh remains", using an alternative name for the group.

Read More

Soldiers from the Congolese Army Forces are seen in their forward operating bases around Mwenda, a town in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has been attacked multiple times. Getty ImagesRome meeting to address growing threat in Africa

He told foreign ministers from more than 40 countries that Britain would pour an extra £12.6 million ($17.5m) into tackling ISIS in Africa, including on efforts to encourage fighters to leave the group.

The UK government highlighted concerns over the group's presence in West African nations including Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

"Let’s make no mistake, the threat from Daesh remains," said Mr Raab.

"The UK remains absolutely committed to its permanent defeat, working as part of the global coalition and Nato, and in partnership with the sovereign government of Iraq."

Ministers at the Rome summit held talks on on counter-messaging efforts against ISIS propaganda.

The terrorist group recently published a speech by its spokesman praising attacks carried out by its affiliates in Africa.

One affiliate in West Africa regularly boasts of violence against military and civilian targets, the UK government said.

We must ensure there are no safe havens for Daesh [ISIS]

Dominic Raab

Security experts say that cutting off ISIS propaganda is key to suppressing the group.

“If you stop their propaganda you choke off their religious influence and you will find yourself dealing with a smaller problem,” said Dr Bill Duff, a former Royal Ulster Constabulary officer in the counter-terrorist unit.

Dr Duff said the coalition should be prepared to spend at least 10 years working to dismantle ISIS by training local police and security forces.

The UK says some of its extra funding will go towards military efforts to combat ISIS and other groups in Africa.

Monday’s summit was chaired by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Rome for the meeting.

Mr Blinken – who met Pope Francis before the summit – called for the coalition to expand its efforts in Africa.

The Central African Republic and Mauritania recently became its 82nd and 83rd members.

Mr Di Maio echoed concerns over Africa and warned of an "alarming phenomenon" taking place on the continent.

“We fear the expansion and spread of Daesh in Africa," he said.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is attending a summit of the US-led coalition against ISIS. Reuters
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is attending a summit of the US-led coalition against ISIS. Reuters

Syrian remnants

ISIS lost its last territory in Syria in 2019, but Washington says the coalition needs to maintain pressure on the terrorist group’s remnants in the country.

Mr Raab highlighted concerns over violence at refugee camps and detention centres in north-east Syria.

Deteriorating conditions at the camps "represent a growing threat to security," he said.

Mr Blinken said that the 10,000 ISIS foreign fighters currently held in Syrian prisons could not be detained indefinitely by allies.

The top US diplomat said the depleted ISIS remnants in Iraq and Syria still had ambitions to carry out large-scale attacks.

He gave January's suicide bombings in Baghdad, which killed 32 people, as an example.

"We’ve made great progress because we’ve been working together," Mr Blinken said.

"So we hope to keep our eye on the fight, to keep up the fight against this terrorist organisation until it is decisively defeated."

Updated: June 28, 2021 07:47 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Pope Francis meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Vatican. Reuters 

Pope Francis welcomes Antony Blinken

Europe
Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally, blamed tactical voting for her party's disappointing results. EPA

France's far right 'stopped in its tracks' by key election defeat

Europe
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
Sajid Javid is greeted by Boris Johnson in 2019. EPA

Sajid Javid steps in to lead UK’s pandemic battle

Europe
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world