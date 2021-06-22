Second man arrested over abuse of BBC's Nicholas Watt at anti-lockdown demonstration

A second man has been arrested after a senior BBC journalist was abused and chased by protesters near Downing Street.

The man, 62, was in custody after being arrested for a suspected public order offence following a demonstration against the government’s anti-coronavirus measures.

The arrest followed social media footage which showed protesters confronting BBC reporter Nicholas Watt and shouting “traitor” last week. The episode was criticised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Martin Hockridge, 57, is due to appear in court next week after being charged with using threatening words or behaviour as part of the same incident.