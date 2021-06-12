Scientists warn G7 leaders over the existential costs of climate change

None of us are safe until we are all safe from rising emissions, say researchers

Explained: what is the G7 and why the 2021 summit is in Cornwall

A group of world-leading climate scientists are calling on G7 leaders to factor in the dire costs of failing to keep global warming below 1.5°C this century,

Scientists from UCL, the University of Exeter and the International Centre for Climate Change and Development on Friday launched a 1.5 Degree Charter to highlight how breaching the 1.5°C target outlined in the Paris Agreement will cost far more than paying poorer nations to help global efforts to reach it.

It is hoped governments, businesses and the public will get behind the charter to influence the conversation on climate finance and steer key decisions made at the next UN climate summit, COP26 in Glasgow in November.

Read More: G7

G7 leaders pose for a 'family photo' at the start of the three-day summit in England. AFPSummit opens with pledge to rebuild world economies

Summit gets the royal touch

Those most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis predominantly live in the global south but they have contributed the least to greenhouse gas emissions.

The charter argues that to reduce emissions sufficiently it will require richer countries to pay reparations to poorer countries. The amounts must reflect fairly the former’s responsibility for the crisis and the latter’s vulnerability to it.

The aim of the charter is to act as a catalyst in encouraging wealthy nations to support those less wealthy not only to decarbonise but also ensure they can afford to put in place measures to protect their homes, jobs and lands from climate related impacts like extreme weather, poor health, job losses and food insecurity.

To support the charter, the academics involved are developing a global research project to identify and compare the cost of exceeding a 1.5 temperature rise versus the costs already anticipated of the decarbonisation required to meet the 1.5C target.

“This is about finding solutions to the climate crisis that embody fairness and build trust," said Simon Lewis, Professor of Global Change Science at UCL..

"Solving the climate crisis means acknowledging the damage already caused and making new alternative plans and choices to reverse that tide."

“The global south has been a small part of the problem so far but it’s a huge part of the solution. We need to demonstrate that the safety and security of its people are a priority.

"As with the coronavirus pandemic, none of us are safe until we are all safe. Similarly, no country can fully protect against the impacts of climate change unless we are all protected against them.

The burden of saving our planet must fall on the wealthiest in our global society

Mark Maslin, researcher

“Stabilising our climate requires emissions to drop to net zero. But building a prosperous and resilient world will require more than that.

"It will require increasing the power of the income poor and making investments to protect those who are already suffering the most through no fault of their own.”

Professor of Earth System Science at UCL, Mark Maslin, said, "The science is clear - going beyond 1.5°C will increase human misery around the world and put a huge financial burden on all of us.

"Our charter calls on governments of the world to invest in dealing with climate change now, which will not only increase people’s health and well-being now but will save trillions of dollars."

“We call on everyone that cares about our planet to sign our charter to show that citizens of the world want governments, corporations and the wealthy to invest in dealing with climate change.

"The burden of saving our planet must fall on the wealthiest in our global society as they have contributed most to the problem through excessive consumption.”

Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration against the G7's inaction on climate change. Reuters
Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration against the G7's inaction on climate change. Reuters

Professor Tim Lenton, Director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, said, “Global warming above 1.5 markedly increases the risk of crossing climate tipping points which will do greatest harm to the world’s poorest. Multiple abrupt climate changes occur between 1.5 and 2°C global warming in IPCC climate model runs.

Going to 2°C warming risks a collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet that would accelerate sea-level rise and threaten low-lying islands and coastlines such as Bangladesh. It would also degrade essentially all tropical coral reefs on which many depend for their livelihoods.

“Going from 1.5C to 2C warming would put hundreds of millions of people – mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian subcontinent – outside of the climate ‘niche’ that supports high human population densities today and has done in the past. It would also greatly increase their exposure to life-threatening hot and humid climate extremes."

Updated: June 12, 2021 04:14 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
epa09262911 An art installation called 'the Doomsday sculpture' is set up in a front garden in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021. A graveyard has been mocked up in Falmouth to highlight the dangers of climate change. Britain is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall in from 11 to 13 June 2021. EPA/JON ROWLEY

Scientists warn G7 leaders over the existential costs of climate change

Europe
The British actor was the first Muslim to be nominated for a Best Actor award at the Oscars this year for his role as a drummer in 'Sounds of Metal'. Alamy

Riz Ahmed speaks out about negative portrayal of Muslims on-screen

Europe
Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scores Italy's second goal in Euro 2020's much-anticipated opener. AP

Italy open Euro 2020 with comfortable Turkey win

Football
G7 leaders pose for a 'family photo' at the start of the three-day summit in England. AFP

G7 summit opens with pledge to rebuild world economies

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez