Salisbury Cathedral meadows depicted in John Constable masterpiece to grow wild again

Clergy encourage return of natural habitats in 'No Mow May' pledge

Salisbury Cathedral's meadows will be allowed to grow wild in a bid to boost climate change efforts. Ash Mills
Salisbury Cathedral's meadows will be allowed to grow wild in a bid to boost climate change efforts. Ash Mills

Salisbury Cathedral’s meadows, once depicted by English artist John Constable, will be allowed to grow wild in a bid to boost the medieval church’s green credentials.

The cathedral said it will extend its "No Mow May" pledge to protect the environment and encourage the return of endangered flora and fauna.

The UK-wide "No Mow May" campaign, promoted by the Plantlife conservation charity, asks people to lock up their lawnmowers for a month.

Read More

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits Salisbury cathedral. EPA.Britain declares Salisbury open for business one year on

Organisers hope the scheme will encourage the return of pollinating insects such as bees and butterflies and reverse a decades-long trend of the loss of flower-rich meadows and pastures.

Salisbury Cathedral, which has promised to go carbon neutral by 2030, has long demonstrated its commitment to environmental causes.

It has installed solar panels on its 13th century cloisters and in 2014 reintroduced endangered peregrine falcons to its tower after a six-decade absence.

With its 123-metre spire, the cathedral is one of Britain's most famous medieval buildings.

Constable’s 1830 masterpiece Salisbury Cathedral from the Meadows depicts the meadows near the building growing in a wild state.

Salisbury Cathedral from the Meadows by John Constable. Wikimedia Commons
Salisbury Cathedral from the Meadows by John Constable. Wikimedia Commons

This work, completed after the death of Constable's wife, shows a darker, more turbulent side of the artist who typically opted for more idyllic depictions of the English countryside.

“We are extending our ‘no mow May’, an initiative started by UK environmental charity Plantlife, across the year by leaving parts of the Close unmown in 'corridors' to encourage bees and other insects and wildlife," said Robert Titley, Canon Treasurer at Salisbury Cathedral.

"We're also seeding wild spaces with indigenous flowers, which will require some management to get established, along with our bat, bird, insect and hedgehog boxes, which also form a wildlife route across our land. Close residents are also looking at their own gardens to see how they might work with us."

Earlier this month, the cathedral was given the Gold Eco-Church Gold award by Christian nature conservation charity A Rocha UK for its efforts in tackling climate change.

Left to right, Salisbury Cathedral's Robert Titley and Bishop Nicholas Holtam, and Helen Stephens and Sara Kandiah from A Rocha UK.
Left to right, Salisbury Cathedral's Robert Titley and Bishop Nicholas Holtam, and Helen Stephens and Sara Kandiah from A Rocha UK.

The Bishop of Salisbury, Right Reverend Nicholas Holtam, said he hoped the award would encourage other dioceses who want to adopt similar green initiatives.

"It is really clear as we prepare for the climate talks at Cop26 in Glasgow later this year that the environment needs to play a central part in all of our lives and that it matters hugely from a faith perspective", he said.

Updated: June 22, 2021 06:01 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Police officers have seized hundreds of artefacts from a collector in Belgium. EPA

Missing piece of rare funeral artefact helps Italy track down stolen relics

World
A view inside the Amazon Salon. Photo: Amazon

High-tech hairdos: would you go to the Amazon Salon in east London?

World
Cricketer Asif Ali shatters his own car window with a six. Photo: @IllingworthCC/Twitter

Howzat! Cricketer smashes six … into his own car’s window

Europe
CDU leader Armin Laschet hopes to succeed Angela Merkel after September's election. EPA 

Armin Laschet sets out pitch to lead Germany: Safeguard economy while protecting climate

Europe
Extinction Rebellion protesters converge on St Ives beach in Cornwall during the G7 summit. Getty

‘Tsunami’ of new cases in Cornwall blamed on G7 summit

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?