Yemen risks spiralling violence as anti-Houthi rivals move towards open confrontation

The Governor of Yemen's Hadhramaut province, backed by the Presidential Leadership Council chief, has launched a military operation to retake positions held by the Southern Transitional Council, risking internal conflict at a fragile moment.

Earlier on Friday, PLC chairman Rashad Al Alimi assigned Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al Khonbashi to assume overall command of the National Shield Forces in the province.

Four of the PLC's eight members had already criticised announcements by Mr Al Alimi, accusing him of breaching the governing agreement, which explicitly stipulates that the PLC is a collective body whose decisions are taken by consensus or by majority when consensus is not possible.

Shortly after Mr Al Alimi’s statement, Mr Al Khonbashi announced the launch of a military operation to retake positions from the STC. The move risks infighting after a series of events that have weakened the anti-Houthi front in the country.

"The operation is not a declaration of war, or an attempt to escalate tensions, but rather a precautionary measure," Mr Al Khonbashi was quoted as saying by Yemen's state news agency Saba.

STC Vice President Ahmed bin Breik responded by calling for a “general mobilisation of the southern people” to confront what he called a "coming invasion".

The STC, which seeks to restore of an independent southern Yemeni state, in recent weeks has taken control of Hadhramaut and Mahra from other pro-government forces, effectively consolidating its grip over the south.

The STC said its campaign was in response to the failure of other pro-government factions to effectively fight the Iran-backed Houthis in the north of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia, which hosts senior Yemeni government and PLC figures, condemned the STC’s takeover. The kingdom has led the anti-Houthi alliance since 2015, with the UAE playing a key role in halting the advance of the rebels, expelling them from the south and fighting extremist groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS.

A convoy of armoured vehicles in Mukalla. AFP

Tension took an unprecedented turn this week, marked by a Saudi strike on Emirati armoured vehicles in the southern port of Mukalla. This was followed by the UAE announcing the withdrawal of all of its remaining counter-terrorism forces from Yemen.

"We have unfortunately faced a complete closure of all political doors and a deliberate rejection of any responsible solutions," Mr Al Khonbashi said.

However, the STC said it was not closing the door to diplomacy, while holding Mr Al Alimi and "those providing him with political cover” - primarily the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah party - responsible for any consequences.

Abdallah Al Alimi, an Islah party figure and PLC member, said on Thursday that infighting could be prevented only by the STC's withdrawal from Hadhramaut and Mahra.

Southern forces played a significant role in driving Houthi fighters out of southern Yemen, particularly in Aden, Lahj and parts of Abyan, during the early years of the civil war.

Those battles prevented the Houthis from consolidating control over the south after their advance from Sanaa and allowed the internationally recognised government to re-establish a foothold in Aden. The STC later emerged as a political umbrella for many of the southern forces involved in those campaigns.

Liverpool's all-time goalscorers Ian Rush 346

Roger Hunt 285

Mohamed Salah 250

Gordon Hodgson 241

Billy Liddell 228

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Occupation: Key marker and auto electrician Hometown: Ghazala, Syria Date of arrival in Abu Dhabi: May 15, 1978 Family: 11 siblings, a wife, three sons and one daughter Favourite place in UAE: Abu Dhabi Favourite hobby: I like to do a mix of things, like listening to poetry for example. Favourite Syrian artist: Sabah Fakhri, a tenor from Aleppo Favourite food: fresh fish

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

Euro 2020 Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Wales, Turkey Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria,

Georgia/Kosovo/Belarus/North Macedonia Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic,

Scotland/Israel/Norway/Serbia Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden,

N.Ireland/Bosnia/Slovakia/Ireland Group F: Germany, France, Portugal,

Iceland/Romania/Bulgaria/Hungary

'Brazen' Director: Monika Mitchell Starring: Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, Colleen Wheeler Rating: 3/5

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

Rafael Nadal's record at the MWTC 2009 Finalist 2010 Champion Jan 2011 Champion Dec 2011 Semi-finalist Dec 2012 Did not play Dec 2013 Semi-finalist 2015 Semi-finalist Jan 2016 Champion Dec 2016 Champion 2017 Did not play

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

In Full Flight: A Story of Africa and Atonement

John Heminway, Knopff