MPs told security camera that led to UK health secretary’s downfall was an 'outlier'

Matt Hancock quit his job after being caught on camera kissing an aide

Health Secretary Matt Hancock with his aide Gina Coladangelo in 2019 before security footage of the pair led to his downfall. Reuters
Health Secretary Matt Hancock with his aide Gina Coladangelo in 2019 before security footage of the pair led to his downfall. Reuters

The security camera that captured the UK’s former health secretary kissing his aide breached an informal ban on monitoring equipment inside ministers’ officers, the government said on Monday.

Matt Hancock quit his job leading the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at the weekend for breaking social distancing rules after he was filmed hugging and kissing his aide by the security camera in his office.

Images from the camera were leaked to The Sun newspaper, raising concerns about security at the highest levels of government.

Julia Lopez, a Cabinet office minister, told MPs on Monday that the camera was not “covert”. A camera is clearly visible in old pictures of Mr Hancock’s office just before he moved into the offices in 2017.

“It’s general policy there are no cameras sited in ministerial offices,” she told MPs. “This is an outlier in that regard.”

Ms Lopez’s comment that the camera was “not covert” was greeted with disbelief by some MPs. “If that’s true, he [Mr Hancock] must be the stupidest man on earth,” said Chris Bryant, an opposition Labour Party MP.

Read More

Britain's new Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, faces a dilemma over how to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases. AP Hancock’s replacement Sajid Javid to announce UK freedom plans as Delta variant surges

The security camera in Mr Hancock’s former office has been disabled as the government starts its inquiry into the leak.

Mr Hancock’s successor Sajid Javid said that senior ministers should not have security cameras in their offices as a general rule.

“I've never known that in the other five departments that I've run and I'm not really sure why there was one here, but I'm sure there will be more to this as the whole incident is investigated.”

Former ministers who worked in Mr Hancock’s department also said they were unaware of the camera.

Ms Lopez declined to respond to key questions about the affair – including who authorised the cameras, who had access to the footage and how long it was kept before it was wiped from the system.

She said she hoped the questions would be answered by the inquiry.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported at the weekend that the footage was touted to news organisations by a department insider. In one of the messages, the unidentified person said that the footage was wiped from department systems after 30 days.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said there were no security cameras in his office.

“I think there is an important principle here about the need for ministers and civil servants who often are handling very sensitive material and information to have a safe space within which to work”, he said.

Concerns have been raised about potential state-level spying through technology, with government offices subject to regular security sweeps for hidden devices.

Cameras used in the UK’s Department of Health are manufactured by the Chinese company Hikvision, whose products are currently under review by authorities in the US over security concerns.

Questions were asked earlier this year after a £2.6 million ($3.6m) renovation of a press briefing room in Downing Street was revealed to have been carried out by a Russian-owned company.

Published: June 28, 2021 08:35 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Planting trees must be accompanied by short-term reductions in carbon emissions, experts say. AFP 

Planting one trillion trees 'no silver bullet' for climate change

Europe
Pope Francis meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Vatican. Reuters 

Pope Francis welcomes Antony Blinken

Europe
The UK government has declared that the new petrol and diesel cars will be unavailable by 2030. Getty Images

Driving the green agenda: the battle to make electric dreams a reality for motorists

Europe
Sajid Javid is greeted by Boris Johnson in 2019. EPA

Sajid Javid steps in to lead UK’s pandemic battle

Europe
Attab Haddad's route to discovering his metier was far from straightforward. It took him via the business, banking and restaurant worlds, before he realised that the musical talent he first exhibited at the age of three was his true calling. Mark Chilvers for The National

Oud to joy: Attab Haddad has the world on a string

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world