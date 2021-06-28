Hancock’s replacement Sajid Javid to announce UK freedom plans as Delta variant surges

Britain’s new Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, will have to grapple with how to contain a surge in coronavirus cases against the desire to lift remaining restrictions in under a month.

Mr Javid took the job on Saturday after Matt Hancock resigned for breaking social distancing rules by kissing an aide..

He is expected to confirm later on Monday that he will not bring what is left of lockdown to a close any earlier than July 19 despite promising to bring the UK back to normal as quickly as possible.

Ministers previously promised a data review to determine if restrictions could be lifted on July 5, the halfway point of the four-week extension of measures.

However, reopening delay has failed to contain a surge in cases sparked by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Public Health England last week said numbers of the Delta variant had risen by 35,204 on the previous week to 111,157 – a 46 per cent increase.

Separate government figures show Covid cases in schools rose 70 per cent in the week to June 20, with most now being the Delta strain.

Since July 21, the original “freedom day”, new coronavirus cases are up 59 per cent in week-on-week figures.

On Saturday, the UK recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases since February 5, with 18,270 people testing positive. Another 14,876 cases were recorded on Sunday.

Despite the increasing case rate, hospital admissions and daily deaths remain relatively low.

About 84 per cent of adults in the UK have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 61.6 per cent are fully vaccinated with two.

Ministers say restrictions can be eased if hospital admissions remain low, with Covid-19 treated more like other endemic illnesses such as the flu.

Mr Javid is understood to be more hawkish than his predecessor about easing lockdown restrictions on July 19.

"We are still in a pandemic and I want to see that come to an end as soon as possible, and that will be my most immediate priority – to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible,” he said on Sunday.

However, the main opposition Labour Party contrasted Mr Javid’s comments to that of a press release issued in his name by the health department, which omitted the “as soon as and as quickly as possible” clause.

“I don’t think it’s inspired confidence that already on day one, there’s been the health secretary saying his position this morning and then the government rowing back on it,” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said.

Meanwhile, questions remain about Mr Hancock’s behaviour in office.

Mr Hancock announced his resignation on Saturday after The Sun newspaper published pictures and video from a security camera in his office that showed him kissing Gina Coladangelo.

Labour is calling for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms Coladangelo’s employment, while there are concerns about Mr Hancock’s use of a personal email address to conduct government business.

Security agencies are expected to discuss the leak of CCTV footage with the Cabinet Office amid mounting concerns in government about other security breaches.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said on Monday that Mr Hancock was right to resign after a “clear and understandable groundswell” of pressure for him to quit.

“When we look back at this ... it took a day or so but the right outcome was achieved and it was correct Matt Hancock resigned,” he told Sky News.

“I think the circumstances became overwhelmingly clear that credibility was at stake and that’s why Matt Hancock resigned.”

Asked whether he had a CCTV camera in his office, Mr Buckland said he was unsure.

“I’ve asked that question,” he said. “Many of my colleagues would be asking the same question and making sure the offices are swept.”

Mr Buckland’s remarks on Mr Hancock contrast with those made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Friday stood by his former health secretary and said he considered the matter closed.

