Greenpeace video uses 300 drones to send message to G7 leaders in Cornwall

Campaign group demands that wealthy countries raise their climate ambitions

Greenpeace is demanding that G7 countries raise their climate ambitions, as the campaign group released a video that uses 300 illuminated drones to create 3D moving images of animals descending on Cornwall from around the globe.

Music for the film, which is narrated by children, was composed by Emmy-nominated Hannah Peel, who has also worked on Game of Thrones.

It urges G7 leaders, who are meeting in Cornwall in south-west England, to “Act Now” and spearhead a green recovery from Covid-19. Greenpeace asks the G7 to not only make bold climate commitments, but also to deliver them.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and US First Lady Jill Biden chat with children during their visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall. AFPG7 summit gets the royal touch: Britain turns on the charm for world leaders

At the start of the film, a child narrator can be heard saying: “Once upon a time, world leaders gathered in Cornwall to decide our future.”

Leaders are urged “to do their jobs” and “fight for the planet”. During the last sequence of the drone display, a child says “hope comes from action, not words”.

“This film is a beautiful amalgamation of art, activism and cutting-edge technology, but its message is simple. World leaders must act now if we are to tackle the climate and nature crisis,” said Greenpeace UK’s senior climate campaigner, Ariana Densham.

“The G7 cannot be another target-setting exercise resulting only in wasted time, political chest-thumping and more empty promises that might as well be written in the sand of Carbis Bay beach.

“We need bold commitments but they must also be urgently delivered. World leaders have the power to tackle the mounting but interconnected crises we face, but only if they act now.”

Among other policies, Greenpeace wants the G7 to immediately ban all new fossil fuel projects and properly support communities with their transition to green industries.

“Leaders must make good on, and increase, the promised $100 billion per year in climate finance to countries hardest hit by the climate crisis, as well as cancel all debt for the Global South and honour international aid commitments,” Greenpeace said.

Updated: June 11, 2021 07:20 PM

