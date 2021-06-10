St Ives hotel housing G7 security and media forced to close after Covid outbreak

A hotel housing security staff and media for the G7 summit in Cornwall is to shut after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it would "fully close" after discussing the outbreak with Public Health England.

It is understood that 13 of about 17 staff are infected.

One staff member who was leaving the hotel to isolate, carrying two packs of Covid-19 tests, told Sky News the hotel was "closing and boarding up".

Sky News spoke to security staff protecting the German G7 delegation who are staying at the hotel.

They said they had "been told nothing" but that they might end up buying a tent and sleeping on the beach.

Most hotels in the county are fully booked because of the summit.

Media crews are understood to have been staying at the hotel and broadcasting live from its roof.

"We can confirm that a number of our team at the Pedn Olva, St Ives, have tested positive for Covid-19," said the hotel owner, St Austell Brewery.

"We immediately notified Public Health England of these cases and have been working closely with them to ensure we follow all appropriate safety guidelines.

"Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel.

"We fully appreciate the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area at the moment but the safety and security of our team and guests is our utmost priority.

"The hotel will reopen once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it."

The outbreak comes on the eve of the start of the G7 summit, with thousands of police, delegates and media in Cornwall.