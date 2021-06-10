St Ives hotel housing G7 security and media forced to close after Covid outbreak

Thirteen of about 17 workers have reportedly become infected at the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives, Cornwall

St Ives, Cornwall, is just a mile away from the G7 summit venue at Carbis Bay. AP
St Ives, Cornwall, is just a mile away from the G7 summit venue at Carbis Bay. AP

A hotel housing security staff and media for the G7 summit in Cornwall is to shut after an outbreak of Covid-19.

The Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it would "fully close" after discussing the outbreak with Public Health England.

It is understood that 13 of about 17 staff are infected.

Read More

The Famouth Hotel in Cornwall was evacuated after a bomb scare, which turned out to be a hoax. Alamy Hotel in G7 Cornwall media town evacuated after bomb scare

Carrie Johnson ready for her moment in the G7 spotlight

One staff member who was leaving the hotel to isolate, carrying two packs of Covid-19 tests, told Sky News the hotel was "closing and boarding up".

Sky News spoke to security staff protecting the German G7 delegation who are staying at the hotel.

They said they had "been told nothing" but that they might end up buying a tent and sleeping on the beach.

Most hotels in the county are fully booked because of the summit.

Media crews are understood to have been staying at the hotel and broadcasting live from its roof.

"We can confirm that a number of our team at the Pedn Olva, St Ives, have tested positive for Covid-19," said the hotel owner, St Austell Brewery.

"We immediately notified Public Health England of these cases and have been working closely with them to ensure we follow all appropriate safety guidelines.

"Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel.

"We fully appreciate the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area at the moment but the safety and security of our team and guests is our utmost priority.

"The hotel will reopen once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it."

The outbreak comes on the eve of the start of the G7 summit, with thousands of police, delegates and media in Cornwall.

Updated: June 11, 2021 03:41 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Activists put the finishing touches to a sand drawing of the G7 leaders, calling on them to 'share the vaccine' on Watergate Bay beach near Newquay, Cornwall ahead of the three-day G7 summit. AFP

UK to donate 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Health
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's global Covid-19 vaccination efforts before the G7 summit. AP

Biden announces global donation of 500 million Covid vaccines

World
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 16 APRIL 2020. COVID-19 Testing station in Al Mussafah. Medical staff pre-check individuals ahead of the actual COVID-19 test. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: Haneen Dajani. Section: National.

Abu Dhabi launches major vaccination and testing drive in Mussaffah

Health
Medics from the British Army's nursing corps carry out coronavirus vaccinations. The Indian variant of the virus is blamed for more than 90 per cent of new cases in the UK. Getty Images 

WHO: Indian variant ‘poised to take hold’ of Europe

Europe
ECB president Christine Lagarde held the pandemic emergency purchase programme (Pepp) at €1.85 trillion. Reuters

ECB maintains stimulus despite brighter economic outlook

Banking
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez