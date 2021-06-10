Hotel in G7 Cornwall media town evacuated after bomb scare

A hotel near the G7 summit site in Cornwall was evacuated after a suspicious device was found by security forces.

About 100 people were moved from the Falmouth Hotel and nearby buildings on Thursday morning after a suspicious package was spotted in the grounds.

The international media centre is in Falmouth, with the G7 summit beginning a 45-minute drive away in Carbis Bay on Friday.

Officers said the device was removed and declared safe by a Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident was a hoax and a criminal investigation was under way.

A 100-metre cordon was later removed and residents were allowed to return to buildings.

Police officers stand guard outside a security fence around Tregenna Castle in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. Security in the area is being tightened ahead of the upcoming G7 Summit. AP Photo

US President Joe Biden, who arrived in the UK on Thursday night, is among the world leaders attending the three-day summit.